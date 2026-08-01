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Home Books Mirnalini Ravi and partner Mahavishnu get engaged

Mirnalini Ravi and partner Mahavishnu get engaged

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01 Aug 2026, 3:18 pm

Star Mirnalini Ravi, understood for her functions in Tamil and Telugu movies, made an essential upgrade concerning her individual life previously this Saturday. Sharing images including her with long time buddy Mahavishnu, Mirnalini exposed that they have actually gotten engaged.

“Because loving you finally feels like loving myself too,” the star shared, discussing the choice, followed by a love emoticon. She included, “In every life time in every universe I would always choose you.” She validated the engagement with a ring emoticon.

On the other hand, Mahavishnu likewise validated the next advance in his relationship with a sincere note. His post exposed that he has actually been pals with her for 7 years before falling in love. Tagging Mirnalini in his post, he included, “Introducing in this CHAPTER of my life on International Girlfriends day!”

A number of stars and movie characters, material developers, and Mirnalini Ravi’s fans wanted her on her current engagement with Mahavishnu.

Star Athulyaa Ravi composed, “Congratulations miru.” On the other hand, numerous fans revealed their surprise at the statement, which came suddenly on Mirnalini’s authorities social networks manage with no previous alert or tip.

Mahavishnu is a spiritual instructor, who owns an organisation called Paramporul Foundation that provides spiritual classes in Tamil.

Returning to Mirnalini Ravi, she made her acting launching with a function in 2019’s Super Deluxedirected by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Later on that year, she made her launching in Telugu movie theater with a function in director Harish Shankar’s Jigarthanda remake Gaddalakonda Ganeshco-starring Varun Tej, Atharvaa, and Pooja Hegde. Mirnalini’s other popular credits consist of Opponent with Vishal (2021 ), Jango (2021) with Satheesh Kumar, and Cobra with Vikram (2022 ). She last starred in 2024’s Romeoopposite Vijay Antony.

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