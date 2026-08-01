Mirnalini Ravi and partner Mahavishnu get engaged

Upgraded on : 01 Aug 2026, 3:18 pm

Star Mirnalini Ravi, understood for her functions in Tamil and Telugu movies, made an essential upgrade concerning her individual life previously this Saturday. Sharing images including her with long time buddy Mahavishnu, Mirnalini exposed that they have actually gotten engaged.

“Because loving you finally feels like loving myself too,” the star shared, discussing the choice, followed by a love emoticon. She included, “In every life time in every universe I would always choose you.” She validated the engagement with a ring emoticon.

On the other hand, Mahavishnu likewise validated the next advance in his relationship with a sincere note. His post exposed that he has actually been pals with her for 7 years before falling in love. Tagging Mirnalini in his post, he included, “Introducing in this CHAPTER of my life on International Girlfriends day!”

A number of stars and movie characters, material developers, and Mirnalini Ravi’s fans wanted her on her current engagement with Mahavishnu.