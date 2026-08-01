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RJ Mahvash signs up with the cast of Junaid Khan-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Ragini 3

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RJ Mahvash; Junaid Khan; Tamannaah Bhatia – lead cast of Ragini 3

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01 Aug 2026, 1:38 pm

Actor-producer RJ Mahvash, who was just recently seen in the ZEE5 series Satrangirequired to her Instagram page to reveal her next job as a star. The star will quickly be seen in Ragini 3which stars Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Sharing a couple of BTS stills from the shoot, where she can be seen holding the clapboard, Mahvash panned, “Superr thrilled to reveal my next movie Ragini 3In theatres quickly. Permanently grateful to Ekta Kapoor mam, Balaji Motion Pictures, Shruti Mahajan and our director Shashanka Ghosh sir for offering me this chance! Baaki tum log apne pyaar se sambhaaaal lena guysss! and Arif Shaikh sir for being so helpful!” The movie likewise stars Aayush Sharma.

Just recently, we reported that the aim for the scary thriller has actually started in London. According to a press note, Ragini 3 has actually been referred to as a movie “blending terrifies with love and unforeseen turns and guaranteeing a fresh take on the category, while keeping the franchise’s signature edge.”

The movie is the 3rd part in the Ragini MMS scary franchise which had its very first getaway in 2011 with a Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala starrer. It was followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014 starring Sunny Leone.

The movie is tentatively arranged for 2027 release, although a release window is yet to be revealed.

Shashanka Ghosh has actually formerly directed movies like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai II (2003 ), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Freddy (2022 ).

Mahvash made her acting launching in 2015 with the OTT series Pyaar Paisa Profit (2025 ), which likewise starred Mihir Ahuja. She has actually likewise turned manufacturer with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Area 108which has actually remained in the production phase for a long period of time.

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