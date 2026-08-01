Vijay’s Jana Nayagan crosses 250 Crore worldwide in very first week

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31 Jul 2026, 6:32 pm
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has actually crossed the 250 crore gross mark around the world within a week of its release, continuing its outstanding perform at the international ticket office. Launched on July 23, the H Vinoth directorial is Vijay’s last movie before he moved his complete attention to politics, making it among the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year.
The movie has actually tape-recorded strong collections in India and overseas, with fans turning its theatrical encounter an event. The most recent ticket office turning point as soon as again highlights Vijay’s huge fan following and his capability to pull audiences to theatres.