19.1 C
London
Sunday, August 2, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Vijay’s Jana Nayagan crosses 250 Crore worldwide in very first week

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan crosses 250 Crore worldwide in very first week

By
Editor
-
0
85

Upgraded on

:

31 Jul 2026, 6:32 pm

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has actually crossed the 250 crore gross mark around the world within a week of its release, continuing its outstanding perform at the international ticket office. Launched on July 23, the H Vinoth directorial is Vijay’s last movie before he moved his complete attention to politics, making it among the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year.

The movie has actually tape-recorded strong collections in India and overseas, with fans turning its theatrical encounter an event. The most recent ticket office turning point as soon as again highlights Vijay’s huge fan following and his capability to pull audiences to theatres.

Jana Nayagan holds unique significance for Vijay’s fans as it marks completion of his acting profession after years as one of Tamil movie theater’s most significant stars. His hallmark mass minutes, effective discussion shipment and screen existence have actually been amongst the movie’s most significant crowd-pullers, with audiences reacting enthusiastically in theatres.

The movie is produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, with manufacturer Venkat K Narayana backing the big-budget job. The success of Jana Nayagan even more enhances the production home’s growing existence in massive Indian movie theater.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Bobby Deol plays the villain. The supporting cast consists of Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain.

With the movie preserving a strong theatrical pursue its opening week, the focus is now on just how much additional Jana Nayagan can contribute to its around the world ticket office overall.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

View: Malvinas, the strength of a simply cause

Business 0
Just a few weeks earlier, the Question of...

Mirnalini Ravi and partner Mahavishnu get engaged

Books 0
Upgraded on:01 Aug 2026, 3:18 pmStar Mirnalini Ravi, understood...

Main Vaapas Aaunga on OTT: When and where can you stream the Imtiaz Ali directed partition drama

Books 0
Upgraded on:01 Aug 2026, 2:23 pmMain Vaapas Aaungathe Imtiaz...

Popular

View: Malvinas, the strength of a simply cause

Business 0
Just a few weeks earlier, the Question of...

Mirnalini Ravi and partner Mahavishnu get engaged

Books 0
Upgraded on:01 Aug 2026, 3:18 pmStar Mirnalini Ravi, understood...

Main Vaapas Aaunga on OTT: When and where can you stream the Imtiaz Ali directed partition drama

Books 0
Upgraded on:01 Aug 2026, 2:23 pmMain Vaapas Aaungathe Imtiaz...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here