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Business Vijay’s Jana Nayagan crosses 250 Crore worldwide in very first week By Editor - 85

Upgraded on : 31 Jul 2026, 6:32 pm Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has actually crossed the 250 crore gross mark around the world within a week of its release, continuing its outstanding perform at the international ticket office. Launched on July 23, the H Vinoth directorial is Vijay’s last movie before he moved his complete attention to politics, making it among the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year. The movie has actually tape-recorded strong collections in India and overseas, with fans turning its theatrical encounter an event. The most recent ticket office turning point as soon as again highlights Vijay’s huge fan following and his capability to pull audiences to theatres.

Jana Nayagan holds unique significance for Vijay’s fans as it marks completion of his acting profession after years as one of Tamil movie theater’s most significant stars. His hallmark mass minutes, effective discussion shipment and screen existence have actually been amongst the movie’s most significant crowd-pullers, with audiences reacting enthusiastically in theatres.

The movie is produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, with manufacturer Venkat K Narayana backing the big-budget job. The success of Jana Nayagan even more enhances the production home’s growing existence in massive Indian movie theater.