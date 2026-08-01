COVER STORY: The Remarkable Resilience of Jasmine Sandlas

Her mentally explosive tracks on ‘Dhurandhar’ might have moved her back into the cultural canon, however the Punjabi singer-songwriter has actually invested the last twenty years attempting to become her own dream woman

Before Jasmine Sandlas can stroll into a space all calm and positive, she has to make sure the energy feels.

When we fulfill the Punjabi singer-songwriter at her Mumbai home a couple of days before her first-ever cover shoot, the routine is currently underway. A meditation playlist hums in the background as candle lights flicker in the corner of the space, turning a regular fittings session into something more deliberate. “I enjoy listening to those research study playlists,” she states excitedly when I ask if she’s familiar with them.

Every appearance pulled from the rack is auditioned with its own soundtrack. One requires an arrogant Punjabi hip-hop track, another is consulted with a sun-soaked Seychelles summer season mix. This is her procedure: before she chooses what she needs to use, she absorbs its energy.

She brings that custom onto the set, too. As the electronic cameras start to roll on a hot summer season afternoon at Mumbai’s Slink & & Bardot, she cranks up the volume on tunes from her breakout album Gulabi as quickly as she emerges in a rippling black skirt, rose-embroidered mesh coat and gemstone-studded diamond locket– an intentional nod to her Gulabi Queen personality. And as the day unwind and she slips into a purple gown curtained with a teal synthetic fur coat, the melancholic haze of Lana Del Rey towers above the speakers.

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

Jasmine has actually developed her whole profession around following the sensation.

From the underground guarantee of The Diamond in 2008 and the development success of Gulabi in 2012, to the mainstream surge of the Bollywood struck” Yaar Naa Miley “and fan favorites like “Illegal Weapon “and” Laavan,” Jasmine has actually invested the last twenty years creating among Punjabi music’s most compelling brochures. In spite of remaining in the revolving doors of the news cycle, her existence on” Shararat” and “Jaiye Sajana “from the Dhurandhar Part 1 and 2 soundtracks brought the focus back to what made Jasmine’s existence the loudest in a lot of spaces: a flourishing voice efficient in bring remarkable psychological weight. Equal parts force and fragility, her functions on the Dhurandhar soundtrack cut through the sound and thrust her back into the cultural canon.

“I believe in the last 18 years, I’ve lost myself and discovered myself once again and once again,” Jasmine informs Wanderer India. Like an electrical present that declines to be dimmed, her course has actually risen, short-circuited, rerouted and powered back on, illuminating whole corners of the market one minute and blowing a fuse the next. Every stubborn trigger has actually jolted her into the artist she is today. Now, as she begins her Dream Girl Tour, her most significant one yet, it seems like the world is lastly awakening to the intense vulnerability she’s constantly brought within her.

“The expression of me being susceptible was constantly satisfying. The approval from the world is current,” she explains. “Whether it’s ‘Jaiye Sajana’ or my album, What’s In a Namethe thread that connects them together is vulnerability. And no matter just how much the world commemorates the huge tunes, I believe individuals simply wish to be comprehended, you understand? Individuals wish to seem like they’re not alone. They desire artists to state how they feel, so they might seem like, ‘Oh my god, I was feeling it, and she’s put it into words.'”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

JASMINE’s journey as an entertainer started at the age of 15, right around the time her household moved from Punjab’s Jalandhar to Stockton, California, searching for a much better life. Her earliest music education originated from singing shabads (spiritual Sikh hymns) at gurudwarasgetting the principles of pitch and rhythm through that practice. At the time, her dad operated at filling station and corner store while her mom got tasks to make ends fulfill. The household resided in close quarters, typically without a long-term home, purchased provisions utilizing food stamps, and might just pay for to patronize thrift shops.

Regardless of the monetary battles, she stayed undaunted in her pursuit. She would carry out tunes by famous Punjabi singers like Satinder Kaur at Diwali, Vaisakhi, and Eid functions in her regional neighborhood. She utilized the radio on her school bus as a type of R&D, finding early-2000s hip-hop and pop artists like 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Britney Spears, Outkast, Gwen Stefani and Nelly Furtado.

“I enjoyed how aggressive it was, so in your face, so outrageous, so unapologetic,” she states, reflecting to why those tunes had such a huge result on her. “I hardly understood how to speak English, however I was discovering hip-hop slang before I was finding out appropriate English,” she confesses with a chuckle.

At the time, Jasmine had no concept what type of music she wished to make. “I was simply winging it,” she states. “Sometimes I would make a love tune, in some cases a cool hip-hop tune, in some cases something absolutely Punjabi conventional. I was simply searching for my voice.” It was through that procedure of extensive expedition that she determined her genuine strength as an artist originated from a location of psychological sincerity.

“I never ever wished to be a decoration, or a quite little thing on the side.”

As soon as she understood what she wished to state, she set out to discover an audience for it. She began burning her own demonstration CDs and shooting video in buddies’ garages on a small budget plan. She stood outside clubs in San Francisco’s Bay Area late into the night, handing them out in the hope that her music may lastly reach the best ears.

Ultimately, these homemade CDs discovered their method to Punjabi rap artist and Desi hip-hop leader Bohemia, who asked her to include on what would become his now-iconic hit “Ek Tera Pyar.” Jasmine nearly went through with it. Till her efforts likewise captured the attention of another manufacturer, Mixman Shawn.

“When I informed Mixman, I resembled ‘Yo, the only interest I have is to make an album, which I mainly compose,’ Jasmine states. “I wish to be front and center of the innovative procedure. I will let you lead the music totally, however I wish to lead the tune, the structure. Like it needs to be something that’s all me; whether it’s raw and imperfect, like, let me make my errors.”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

Making this album, nevertheless, indicated Jasmine needed to take an action back and reevaluate whether she wished to go on with the Bohemia partnership. After mulling over what the ideal relocation was, Jasmine ultimately chose to let this album, which would go on to become her launching The Diamondbe her intro to the world as an artist. “I wished to be understood for an album before I’m understood for, like, an including artist,” she mentions, summarizing how, at the time, she wasn’t completely sure she had actually made the best choice.

Still, the gamble settled, and “Muskan,” her very first single from the album, was extensively popular.” I didn’t understand I was doing this, however beneath– as much of a newbie as I was– I never ever wished to be a decoration, or a quite little thing on the side. Even though I believed,’ Did I make an error?’ My heart constantly addressed me, like, ‘Yeah, this is me.’ It’s crucial for your imagination and your intro, even if it’s little. Present yourself the method you wish to.”

Basing on her own ground had actually constantly been main to Jasmine’s method, and in a couple of brief years, she was back to sharing studio time with Bohemia, this time forming an album together with him as an imaginative partner.

The outcome was Gulabia record that crystallized her signature noise: Punjabi folk tunes merged with a slick hip-hop and pop production design, all anchored by her singing firepower and mentally packed lyrics. From the thunderous “Zulfan” to the climatic “Adhi Raati,” Gulabi showcased Jasmine’s exceptional variety. There were flirty club records, hurting love statements and minutes of intense self-questioning, provided with the exact same husky conviction that would become her calling card.

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

“Adhi Raati, “specifically, stays among the album’s centrepieces: constructed around sporadic production and a memorable tune, it let Jasmine’s voice do the heavy lifting.”‘ Adhi Rati’ was most likely the very first tune I ever composed that I was positive sufficient to launch,” Jasmine states.” I composed that when I was possibly 16 or 17 years of ages, and when I worked together with Bohemia, it was an ideal cooperation since I got to state what I wished to, and he got to state what he desired. “

Gulabi marked the very first time Jasmine’s creative vision reached a broader audience without compromise, ending up being so carefully linked with her identity that fans quickly started calling her the “Gulabi Queen.” It developed her as one of the most distinct female voices in Punjabi music at a time when it was extremely male-dominated. Where much of the scene grew on blowing, Jasmine made area for inflammation without ever losing her edge.

Not long after, Bollywood came knocking, with rap artist and vocalist Yo Honey Singh connecting and asking her to include on “Yaar Naa Miley” from Kicka playback launching that made her voice quickly identifiable well beyond the Punjabi music environment.

“I keep in mind ‘Yaar Na Miley’ took place due to the fact that I launched a tune in 2013 that I shot in my garage with my good friends,” Jasmine states, stating an almost-forgotten memory that comes hurrying back because minute. Before streaming and algorithms levelled the playing field for independent artists, Bollywood was the center of mass for India’s music market in the 2010s, mostly figuring out which voices ended up being family names. And while Jasmine’s very first venture into Bollywood catapulted her into the nationwide awareness, it featured a paradoxical reward. “I believe my voice ended up being actually huge, and my name and my face was type of in the rear seats– that’s how playback has actually been for a years,” she states with a shrug.

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

” Yaar Na Miley” blew up throughout Television channels, radio stations and India’s quickly growing YouTube audience (it has over 222 million views on T-Series’ main YouTube channel even today), generating club cuts and wedding event remixes along the method, couple of understood the artist behind it. “It was a bittersweet sensation: sweet since all these substantial vocalists I admired were singing my tune, and bitter due to the fact that yaar kisi ko pata hi nahi mera gaana hai (no one even recognized it was my tune),” she confesses. “I didn’t even understand how to get in that world of being seen for your music, however I had this burning desire of wishing to be seen.”

Turbo charged by this starving aspiration, Jasmine understood she needed to mould consistency into her most significant strength. On paper, the years that followed appeared like an undisturbed climb. She moved in between Bollywood playback and independent music, declining to let one eclipse the other. There were hit cooperations like “Illegal Weapon” and “Laddu” with Garry Sandhu that handled a life of their own, in addition to a stable stream of songs like “Sip Sip” with Intense that kept her in the spotlight. While the wins were huge, so were the losses.

“I believe exposing parts of myself, like I’m doing now at a grander scale through my music, makes me feel a [sense of] relief.”

Soon after discovering traditional success with “Yaar Na Miley” in 2014, she lost her daddy. The sorrow from his death, combined with the collapse of a relationship that left her sad, sent her into among the darkest durations of her life. “It was an extremely transformational, character-building [period] for me, in retrospection, however at that time, it seemed like an endless pit, a hell I was attempting to make it through,” she states openly. It was a chapter Jasmine kept to herself for many years before she opened about it in a podcast interview. The discussion, nevertheless, rapidly generated a wave of sensationalist headings that focused on her drinking instead of the healing that followed. “I utilized to consume since it was my only medication, the only time I felt detached from the world. It was excessive for me, all of this. I seemed like it was all phony. I seemed like my trust was broken.”

Recalling, Jasmine sees the drinking as part of a much deeper rupture. Old insecurities, damaged trust and years of psychological luggage appeared simultaneously, requiring her to face the parts of herself she was attempting to outrun. “I believed to myself, fuck all this shit, male,” she states. “Somehow, I’m gon na make music that I actually enjoy, since in either case, individuals got things to state, no matter what you do. I resembled: What if I do not think anyone, and I simply look after myself?”

In 2020, Jasmine emerged from the haze with What’s In a Name?a completely truthful effort to compose her method towards healing, launched on her dad’s birth anniversary. Produced by long time partners Intense and Hark, the album got here in the throes of the pandemic, accompanied by an animated visual world that included a pink-haired Jasmine in the boundaries of her sanctuary. Surrounded by incense, candle lights, crumpled pages and blooming vines, it appeared to show her look for inner stillness, even as the city beyond her window stayed in consistent movement. Throughout tracks like “Barsaat,” “Bareek” and “Sone Di Chidiya,” she traced her journey through sorrow, seclusion, temptation and, eventually, self-acceptance.

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“I was not in the headspace as an entertainer, so I simply utilized animations to inform the story of the album,” she describes.”‘Zikar,’ the last tune on that album, is generally me entering my power. I wasn’t back yet, however it was me verifying that to myself.”

In laying those injuries bare, Jasmine found something much more empowering: that by revealing her most debilitating vulnerability, she might lastly totally free herself from the requirement to conceal it.

“I believe exposing parts of myself, like I’m doing now at a grander scale through my music, makes me feel a [sense of] relief,” she states with a deep exhale. “It’s such a problem to conceal under quite things and quite clothing. Now if I reveal even a little rawness or brokenness, I seem like, ‘Oh, thank God, it’s less of an efficiency now, it’s more of [just what] it is.'”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

She chose to take this newly found self-assurance and turn it into a social experiment, culminating in The Great Punjabi Experiment(TGPE)Launched in 2021, the task focused on an easy however extreme hypothesis: what would occur if she stopped going after solutions and expectations, and simply succumbed to her gut impulse? “I wished to see if I compose and launch music that I like , can it collect my individuals?”she asks. “Could it be simply as easy as stating what I’ve felt, what is real to me in my life experience? Could I simply sing tunes about my reality? “

The action wasn’t as loud or as instant as a few of her previous industrial highs, however that was never ever truly the point. Rather, TGPE strengthened a conviction she had actually gradually grown more sure of: that she needed to back herself, totally and regularly, even when it seemed like the riskier option.

“I have many tunes that are so sincere and autobiographical, filled with love, discomfort, and all the genuine feelings that people feel. I seem like I needed to do that once again and once again and once again so that we might sit here and discuss [how] I’ve been doing this for a long period of time,” she states with a minor laugh. Today, she sees tunes like “Jaiye Sajna” as the max expression of the impulse she recklessly waited. “I was terrified when I was composing the tune. I resembled, Is it too dark? Is it too sincere? Here we are, and it is most likely my most significant tune till date.”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

WHEN we capture up over a telephone call a couple of weeks after the cover shoot, Jasmine is knee-deep in preparation for her Dream Girl Tour. She’s invested the last couple of hours going through materials and color choices, attempting to lock her on-stage appearances. She confesses the cover shoot has actually stuck with her, pushing her to take more style dangers beyond the red lehenga she’s generally seen in on phase.

The Dream Girl Tour marks Jasmine’s very first solo arena trip, taking her throughout Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chandigarh to carry out at 10,000-capacity locations after a current Australia run. It’s an action up in scale, however for an artist whose profession has actually so blatantly been directed by danger, the growth seems like a long-delayed symptom.

A couple of weeks out, however, she confesses she has actually been delaying the preparation longer than she must have. “I was preventing having any discussions or conceptualizing sessions for the last couple of weeks. I was delaying this discussion with my group, and even with myself. The other day I sat down, and the very first thing I composed in my note pad is I have to begin from a sincere location.”

She stops briefly before continuing, as the weight of it begins to settle in. “It was the worry of would I suffice? Will I match my audience’s expectations? Would I match my own expectations? And this worry can entirely engulf you, and it has actually practically paralyzed me sometimes in my life. I had to simply advise myself: you’ve done it in the past, you can do it once again, and it’s time to do it now.”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

The psychological preparation is just half the story. The physical pressure is composed all over her body.”Just take a look at my foot, “she states, indicating the tape twisted around it, her neck taped up to match. Weeks of unrelenting dance wedding rehearsals, sleep deprived nights and pressing her body to its limitations have actually taken their toll.”I’ve been injured on phase numerous times, however from the physical effort to the psychological fatigue, absolutely nothing that is incredible or remarkable can ever be accomplished doing normal things. Yes, often there are sleep deprived nights, however that is how dreams come real. “

For all the preparation that went into the trip, it was a spur-of-the-moment choice on its opening night in Delhi that would end up being one of its specifying memories. In a minute nobody saw coming, Jasmine brought her future husband, Shekhar Chaudhary, on phase, presenting him openly for the very first time. The difficult launch left fans cheering themselves hoarse as the 2 twirled and danced to her tune “Laavan,” with Jasmine looking hopelessly in love.

“Since I was little bit, I have actually been browsing the world for a sensation of home. All the important things I had actually been through disappeared when I fell for Shekhar Chaudhary,” she states. “The factor I chose to share this was partially due to the fact that many people are so sad therefore injured by love. For the women who have actually enjoyed me live my life so freely on social networks for so long, I’ve shared numerous of my raw, damaged parts. I’m the luckiest that I likewise get to reveal my recovery.”

Photography by Amitava Saha for Rolling Stone India

In a sense, the Dream Girl Tour seems like a fitting crescendo in what has actually currently been an impressive year for Jasmine. She has actually roared into countless homes with her” You are not prepared for this” rumble in the opening minutes of the Dhurandhar title track, brought full-throttle party-starter energy to” Vaarin Javan “and”Main Aur Tu,” and peeled back the bleeding edges of her heart on” Jaiye Sajana.”At the very same time, she’s continued to take area for herself on her own terms through releases like “POLS”– a baile funk-infused banger she refers to as a renewal– and “Brown Baddie,” which sees her connect with Delhi-based rap artist Raga and beatsmith-bassist Hashbass in a go back to the underground hip-hop DNA from her early days– even if she firmly insists that part of her brochure has actually typically belonged more to the look of the audience than her own. She likewise dropped Legal Robberyher very first full-length task in 5 years, with Intense, leaning into shiny synths and thumping bhangra grooves while doubling down on styles of self-confidence, desire and female firm.

“My instinct is informing me to launch a great deal of enjoyable music that resembles an escape to my audience.”

For Jasmine, nevertheless, the year feels substantial for factors that have little to do with charts or arena programs. “I feel so delighted after Dhurandhar,” she states with a smile. “I seem like this is what it seems like to be enjoyed for my lyrics, for my ideas, for my music, and I’m so pleased that I didn’t feel this years back. It takes a great deal of area, it takes a vastness to hold this much love. And with love comes a great deal of other things, a great deal of feedback and criticism, since each time you do something brand-new as an artist, you are met a little friction.”

Now, however, Jasmine isn’t too troubled about what the haters have to state. If there’s something all these years in the video game have actually taught her, it’s that if she’s pressing versus the tide, she’s most likely going the proper way.

“Still going when you’re tired is the real appeal of a resistant artist,” she states. “Still going when you’re puzzled is the real alchemy of being a dreamer. Individuals will state all examples throughout your profession, throughout your life, however you’re the only one who understands what your dream is. If you understand where you wish to go, and you can see it, you’ve still got miles to precede you’re done.”

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She’s come a long method from her days of offering CDs outside clubs, and the course forward has actually never ever been clearer.”I have numerous other dreams that I wish to experience, like having a delighted household, or gardening in the yard, or knitting a sweatshirt, or something,”she states.”But we didn’t come this far simply to get this far. Badi dur jaana hai, aur ab na quick bhi jaana hai (We’ve still got a long method to go and we got ta arrive quickly too) It’s type of this burning aspiration that’s sustaining me, and in this next year, I’m gon na need to reach the moon.”

When I ask what type of music she’s got in the works, she illuminate like a kid. She wishes to make some “charming romantic tunes”, however states that “this year is everything about enjoyable music.” “I seem like my instinct is informing me to launch a great deal of enjoyable music that resembles an escape to my audience. They’ve got their own inner fights that they’re combating, therefore those tunes are truly crucial. And when the celebration’s over, and when you go home, I likewise wish to have a great deal of music that individuals can listen to in their privacy. Therefore after this year, fingers crossed, I hope I have had my enjoyable with all the popularity and appeal, due to the fact that after this, I would like to make music that is so truthful therefore easy.”

After twenty years in a market that has actually checked her in practically every possible method, I ask Jasmine what she’s found out to deal with much better. “Chaos,” she states without a flicker of doubt. “There’s a lot going on the planet, in the music world, all around us as artists. I’m finding out to deal with turmoil much better, due to the fact that the magic lies in the mayhem.”

For Jasmine, going from being taken in by turbulence to finding out how to remain steady through it has actually boiled down to one significant awareness: while she can’t manage the methods of the world, she can manage where she picks to position her energy. “Who’s in the space when I’m producing a tune is actually essential to me. And before my live programs, it’s actually essential for me not to talk with anyone, since I’ve been collecting all this love, all this energy before I go on phase. I’ve got to offer that energy to thousands of individuals. I believe I’m finding out how to utilize my energy where it matters one of the most.”

It’s a shift in viewpoint that has actually likewise altered the shape of her aspirations. Buried amongst our discussion about upcoming trips and music is a bigger look of what’s next: 2 years earlier, Jasmine silently signed up the name Baddal Records. Now, she states, she wishes to roll up her sleeves and gradually bring that vision to life.

“After this enormous appeal this year, I wish to release a record label,” she confesses for the very first time. Having securely stood her ground versus an environment consumed with metrics, marketability and repeatable solutions, she now wishes to construct something that leads with the artist instead of the algorithm. For Jasmine, “Baddal”, a word that actually equates to cloud and is likewise the title of among her most specifying early tracks, has actually pertained to represent the sensation of being on cloud 9. “I’ve constantly survived on a cloud of my own positivity, of my own ideas,” she states. She’s believing beyond a standard label design. She desires Baddal Records to become an innovative sanctuary, especially for girls browsing the market, where mentorship starts with a single concern: “What is your truthful dream?”

It is, in lots of methods, the exact same concern she’s invested the last 18 years attempting to respond to for herself.

Credits:

Jasmine uses precious jewelry by Mia by Tanishq

Professional photographer: Amitava Saha

Art Director: Nandkishor Sawant

Senior Editor: Anurag Tagat

Stylist: Pratyasha Sarkar

Manufacturer: Jatin Arora

Production House: Sloth Bear

Makeup: Nishita Gandhi

Hair: Mitraj Khara

Assistant Stylist: Ayush Sengupta

Director of Photography, Motion Cover Director & & Video Editor: Pravin Saru

BTS Videographers: Lopesh Karki, Nilesh Dey

Head of Brand Partnerships & & Experiences: Esha Singh

Area: Slink & & Bardot

Clothes:

Look 1:

Skirt and coat– Prashik Pushplata Sukhnandan and Pramod

Shoes– Oroh through Elan Communications

Look 2:

Clothing– Sylp

Shoes– Twirl and Tote

Look 3:

Gown– Self-Cntrd

Coat– Stylist’s own

Shoes– Twirl and Tote