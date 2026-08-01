Jaipur: Rajasthan continues to lag the nationwide average in rural faucet water protection almost 7 years after the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM ), with just 59.11%of rural homes having practical faucet water connections compared to the nationwide average of 82.09 %, Centre notified Parliament.Responding to a concern by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia, the Union ministry of Jal Shakti stated on July 29 that 63.64 lakh of Rajasthan’s 107.66 lakh rural homes had faucet water connections since July 18, 2026. The Centre has actually tentatively designated Rs 4,503.18 crore to the state under the revamped Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 for 2026-27.When the objective was released in Aug 2019, just 11.74 lakh rural families in Rajasthan, or 10.91%, had faucet water connections.

Ever since, the state has actually included almost 52 lakh family connections.Nationally, more than 12.66 crore brand-new faucet water connections have actually been supplied under the objective, taking protection to 15.89 crore of the nation’s 19.36 crore rural families.The ministry stated the Union Cabinet previously this year authorized the extension of the objective till Dec 2028, increasing the program’s overall expense from Rs 3.60 lakh crore to Rs 8.69 lakh crore.

The Centre’s share has actually been boosted from Rs 2.08 lakh crore to Rs 3.59 lakh crore.According to the ministry, JJM 2.0 objectives to offer faucet water connections to the staying families, accomplish saturation through last-mile connection, support the operation and upkeep of rural supply of water plans, and enhance source sustainability.The Centre likewise stated the operation and upkeep of rural water system plans stay the duty of state govts. It included that Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs), or Pani Samitis, have actually been empowered to handle village-level water system systems, while Village Action Plans are being prepared to make sure long-lasting drinking water security.