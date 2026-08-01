Raj routes peers in training ladies panchayat agents under RGSA

Jaipur: Rajasthan has actually trained just 38,551 females chosen agents under the Centre’s flagship Revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA)because 2022, routing numerous big states regardless of having among the nation’s biggest Panchayati Raj systems, according to information tabled in Parliament.Responding to a concern by BJP MP Smita Uday Wagh in the Lok Sabha on July 27, Union Panchayati Raj minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated 34.14 lakh females chosen agents throughout the nation got capacity-building and management training in between 2022-23 and July 10, 2026.Amongst the significant states, Maharashtra topped the list with 4.84 lakh ladies agents trained, followed by Bihar (3.91 lakh), West Bengal (2.87 lakh), Uttarakhand (2.20 lakh), Chhattisgarh (2.01 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh (1.97 lakh).

Rajasthan tape-recorded 38,551 students throughout the duration.The state’s training numbers changed greatly throughout the years. While just 113 females agents were trained in 2022-23, the figure increased to 26,009 in 2023-24 before dropping to 5,015 in 2024-25 and 7,414 in 2025-26. No training has actually been reported in the present fiscal year as much as July 10.A senior authorities in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj department associated the decrease to the post ponement of panchayat elections.

“Since the Panchayati Raj elections have actually been postponed due to the fact that of the proposed One Nation, One Election workout, training programs have actually likewise been postponed. When the elections are held, the speed of training will get,” the authorities stated.RGSA supports orientation, refresher, and management training programs for chosen agents to reinforce grassroots governance. The Centre likewise released the Sashakta Panchayat Netri Abhiyan in March 2025 to enhance the management, interaction and decision-making abilities of females agents.The ministry likewise notified Parliament that it has actually accepted the suggestions of an advisory committee made up following Supreme Court instructions to analyze proxy representation, the practice of male relative working out authority on behalf of chosen ladies agents. The practice prevails in Rajasthan.Discussing the report, public law professional Malvika Mudgal stated, “Reservation provides females the chance to lead, however training provides the self-confidence and abilities to govern. Trained females agents are most likely to make educated choices, enhance shipment of govt plans, enhance neighborhood involvement and make sure higher responsibility at the grassroots.”