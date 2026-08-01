Bhilwara MP looks for fencing on nationwide highways to suppress mishaps

BJP MP from Bhilwara Damodar Agrawal



Bhilwara< period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">: BJP MP from Bhilwara Damodar Agrawal Friday advised the Centre to reinforce roadway precaution on nationwide highways, requiring fencing and divider barriers to avoid mishaps triggered by animals wandering off onto roadways.Raising the problem under Rule 377 in Parliament, Agrawal stated the lack of security barriers along highways and typical barriers on numerous stretches has actually caused regular mishaps, leading to substantial death and home.He stated the threat is especially high in backwoods and near wildlife sanctuaries, where animals typically cross highways all of a sudden. Threatening vehicle drivers, such mishaps likewise threaten roaming and wild animals. Agrawal stated highway crashes enforce a heavy problem on the govt through emergency situation action, health care and relief operations. He advised the Centre to make sure appropriate security facilities, consisting of fencing and divider barriers, on nationwide highways throughout the nation to lower mishaps and enhance security for both commuters and wildlife.