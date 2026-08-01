Cauvery row: BJP turns heat on govt, lays siege to KRS over water release

BJP leaders led by opposition leader R Ashoka were taken into preventive custody as they tried to lay siege to KRS dam near Mysuru on Friday

< period data-ua-type="1" onclick="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Mandya: The BJP, in addition to a number of farmer organisations, magnified its agitation versus the state govt by staging a demonstration near the KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk on Friday, implicating the Congress govt of stopping working to protect the state’s interests in the Cauvery water conflict.Countless farmers and BJP employees from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Ramanagara and neighbouring districts took part in the presentation.As senior BJP leaders, led by previous primary minister

BS Yediyurappa

state BJP president BY Vijayendra and leader of opposition R Ashoka, tried to march towards the dam, authorities workers released in great deals stopped them and took the leaders into preventive custody. They were later on launched.Mandya superintendent of cops VJ Shobharani and Mysuru superintendent of cops Mallikarjun Baladandi monitored the security plans.Resolving the event, Yediyurappa declared that the Congress govt had actually stopped working to take a company base on the Cauvery concern and was more concentrated on political advancements than on attending to farmers’ issues. He stated that if the govt was really devoted to Karnataka’s interests, the chief minister need to unconditionally state that not a single drop of water would be launched to Tamil Nadu, even if it suggested resigning from workplace.

Yediyurappa likewise prompted the govt to welcome all stakeholders, consisting of agents from Tamil Nadu, to check the real condition of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka. He alerted that decreasing tank levels might set off a serious drinking water crisis in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and other Cauvery basin districts if rains stayed lacking.Ashoka implicated primary minister

DK Shivakumar

of acting in favour of Tamil Nadu rather of securing Karnataka’s interests.

He criticised the govt’s choice to assemble an all-party conference after launching water, arguing that assessments need to have been held before any such choice was taken. He likewise declared that the govt had actually stopped working to successfully present Karnataka’s case before the Cauvery Water Management Authority.Vijayendra declared that Shivakumar had actually embraced an anti-farmer method and overlooked the Cauvery problem after presuming workplace. Remembering Shivakumar’s earlier padayatra requiring execution of the Mekedatu task, Vijayendra stated those dedications had actually been forgotten after pertaining to power. He likewise declared that almost 3 tmcft of water had actually been launched to Tamil Nadu throughout May and June.