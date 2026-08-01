Atomberg ends up being public business ahead of Rs 2,000 cr IPO strategy

Bengaluru: Customer devices maker Atomberg Technologies has actually transformed itself from a personal business into a public business as it gets ready for a prospective going public of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.The business’s investors authorized altering its name from Atomberg Technologies Private Limited to Atomberg Technologies Limited. The Registrar of Companies authorized the conversion on July 2, regulative filings revealed.The modification is an early preparatory action for an IPO. It does not indicate that Atomberg’s shares are now openly traded. The business will still need to submit its deal files and protect the necessary regulative approvals before introducing an IPO.Atomberg is thinking about raising around Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through a mix of fresh shares and a sell by existing investors, individuals knowledgeable about the strategies stated. The last size and structure of the concern might alter.Temasek-backed Atomberg is best understood for its energy-efficient brushless direct existing, or BLDC, fans. It has actually because broadened into mixer mills, cold press juicers, water cleansers, other little devices and wise locks.The business likewise produces motors and electronic controllers for other companies. Atomberg was established in 2012 by IIT Bombay alumni Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das.