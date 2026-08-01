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Business Jason Sanjay states his daddy, CM Vijay informed him to construct his own identity By Editor - 97

Upgraded on : 01 Aug 2026, 2:18 pm Actor-turned-chief minister Vijay’s child Jason Sanjay is getting ready for the release of his directorial launching, Sigmastarring Sundeep Kishan ahead function. Ahead of its release, Jason has actually made some remarks about the movie and his individual life in an interview with Behindwoods television that have actually been gone over extensively on social networks. On Friday, we reported about Jason revealing his desire to see Vijay star with Jason Statham in a theoretical Hollywood movie. In another part of the interview, Jason Sanjay discussed the piece of recommendations he got from Vijay and about his dad’s success in the current Tamil Nadu Legislative Elections. The filmmaker explained Vijay’s win as “a historic revolution” and stated that it has actually contributed to the duty for not simply him however likewise his sibling and the entire household. “We need to carry forward and safeguard this extra level of responsibility and legacy,” stated the filmmaker relating to the effect of Vijay’s triumphant election project, which resulted in him ending up being the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Jason Sanjay likewise highlighted the significance of being “careful and cautious” concerning his actions and words thanks to his brand-new status of being the CM’s child.

Jason kept in mind the recommendations from Vijay that he still holds close to his heart. “I really like the advice he gave me. He wanted me to build my own identity and my own name. That is where I was also coming from,” Jason stated about what Vijay informed him. The filmmaker shared that he and Vijay have “the same wavelength,” which “complemented” what they wanted to do in their lives.

Vijay has actually informed his kid to call him for any aid on the condition that the latter takes the “initiative” for it. “He told me, ‘I would not come and ask you what you want.’ He wanted me to learn many things through my own experiences. In that regard, I am really thankful to him, my mother and the rest of my family,” Jason included.