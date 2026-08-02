HKGBC Expands BEAM Plus Internationally Through Strategic MOUs with Global Partners in Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is speeding up the international growth of BEAM PlusHong Kong’s leading green structure ranking system, through brand-new tactical Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan, strengthening its function beforehand sustainable advancement, green structure requirements, and green financing cooperation throughout Belt and Road markets. Structure on its dedication to promoting the broader adoption of BEAM Plus beyond Hong Kong, HKGBC has actually released its newest effort to sign an MOU digitally on 14 July 2026 with the Astana International Financial Centre Green Finance Centre (AIFC GFC) in Kazakhstana leading platform promoting green financing and sustainable financial investment in Central Asia. The MOU was signed by Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of HKGBC, and Mr Manas GIZHDUANIYEV, Chief Executive Officer of AIFC GFC This follows the earlier MOU signed with the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA)the main body accountable for managing and advancing Saudi Arabia’s building sector, even more enhancing HKGBC’s existence in the Middle East. The MOU was signed by Ir Harry LAI, BBS, Executive Director of HKGBC, and Mr Mohammed AL-AJLAN, Chairman of SCAthroughout a building and construction online forum in Shenzhen on 14 June 2026, seen by Mr Nicholas HO, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the Government of the HKSAR. Strengthening Hong Kong’s Role as a Regional Green Hub Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of HKGBCstated, “By linking green structure requirements with green financing communities, these tactical collaborations speed up the adoption of low-carbon advancement designs and extend the worldwide importance of BEAM Plus. They likewise enhance Hong Kong’s position as a local center for green structure development, sustainable financing and expert services.” Integrating Green Building and Green Finance Across Emerging Markets Both MOUs develop a tactical cooperation platform covering the Middle East and Central Asia, combining green structure competence and green financing abilities to support sustainable metropolitan advancement. Secret locations of cooperation consist of: – Exchange of green structure requirements, sustainability structures and technical proficiency – Alignment of green structure and green financing practices to support low-carbon advancement – Capacity structure, expert training and joint market occasions – Promotion of green financing instruments and sustainable financial investment chances – Market advancement, pilot jobs and technical advisory assistance – Industry engagement, information sharing and cross-border partnership Advancing BEAM Plus as a Global Green Building Standard Ir Harry LAI, BBS, Executive Director of HKGBCstated, “By connecting the developed environment with green financing, these collaborations intend to speed up the advancement of climate-resilient, resource-efficient, and low-carbon cities. They likewise support HKGBC’s method to place BEAM Plus as a scalable global green structure accreditation system for sustainable metropolitan advancement beyond Hong Kong.” Through its broadening worldwide network of partners, HKGBC is advancing the adoption of BEAM Plus throughout varied markets, reinforcing positioning with local regulative, policy and funding structures, assisting in understanding transfer and expert exchange, and supporting Belt and Road economies in accomplishing their carbon decrease and sustainability objectives. HKGBC has actually currently developed a growing portfolio of global cooperations throughout Asia and beyond, consisting of collaborations in Malaysia, Thailand, the Chinese Mainland and Macauin addition to efforts with leading designers to check out using BEAM Plus in abroad jobs. Image 1: HKGBC and AIFC GFC signed an MOU digitally on 14 July 2026, developing a tactical partnership platform covering Central Asia. The collaboration combines green structure knowledge and green financing abilities to support sustainable city advancement. Picture 2: Facilitated by the Belt and Road Office of the HKSAR Government, HKGBC and SCA formalised their collaboration through a MOU, throughout a building online forum in Shenzhen on 14 June 2026. About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation developed in 2009 and has actually ended up being a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance because 2016. The HKGBC makes every effort to promote the requirement and advancement of sustainable structures in Hong Kong. The HKGBC likewise intends to raise green structure awareness by engaging the federal government, the market and the general public, and to establish useful services for Hong Kong’s distinct, subtropical constructed environment of high-rise, high density city location, leading Hong Kong to attain carbon neutrality by 2050 and to end up being a world’s prototype of green structure advancement. The Founding Members of the HKGBC consist of the Construction Industry Council (CIC), business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC). For more information about the HKGBC, please check out www.hkgbc.org.hk. For media queries, please contact:

Hong Kong Green Building Council Marketing & & PR Manager Lucy SO Phone: (852) 3994 8832 Email: [email protected] Elder Marketing & & PR Executive Elsa CHAN Phone: (852) 3994 8829 Email: [email protected]



Subject: Press release summary