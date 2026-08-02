Just a few weeks earlier, the Question of the Malvinas Islands when again took centre phase on the global program. The Organization of American States (OAS), the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization (C24), and the States Parties and Associated States of Mercosur repeated their require Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume settlements in order to fix the sovereignty disagreement through tranquil methods.

This renewed assistance uses a chance to review a cause that forms our history, specifies our present, and speaks with the future of our Nation.

Each brand-new declaration verifies that the Malvinas Question stays unsettled and quite alive. It likewise welcomes us to ask what Malvinas genuinely implies to Argentina. The response, naturally, extends far beyond any ceremony.

2 April and 10 June mark specifying minutes in our nationwide memory. The obligation to secure our sovereign rights goes beyond any anniversary. Malvinas is a cause that requires our dedication every day. And it is that conviction which motivates every action of our diplomacy.

The current declarations at the OAS and the United Nations are of huge political and diplomatic significance. At those online forums, it was as soon as again plainly declared that a sovereignty disagreement exists in between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom over the Malvinas, South Georgias and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime locations, which this disagreement needs to be fixed through bilateral settlements, by serene methods, and in accordance with global law.

It is clear that resolutions do not, in themselves, fix the conflict. Their worth depends on the truth that they keep alive the commitment to work out, as developed by the United Nations, and make progressively obvious the United Kingdom’s choice to continue overlooking that required.

Preserving this position needs continual effort. Every agreement accomplished needs active, relentless, and technically sound diplomacy. It needs work. It needs to be developed. It should be safeguarded. At the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we advance our nationwide position at every multilateral online forum, take part in discussion with federal governments from all areas, discuss the legal basis of our claim, present our arguments concerning the inapplicability of the concept of self-determination to this case, and enhance a network of shared positions that keeps a vital reality alive. Malvinas is not a singular cause. History, law, and the neighborhood of countries assemble in promoting the authenticity of our claim.

A Just Cause

Malvinas strikes an extensive chord with our Nation since it goes beyond any simply cartographic reading. It embodies our territorial stability, our oceanic forecast, our bicontinental identity, our wealth, and our forecast into the South Atlantic.

Argentina can not be developed without these measurements. The South Atlantic constitutes our Nation’s tactical depth. It exists that Patagonia, the sea, Antarctica, our continental rack, and a definitive part of our future come together.

On the basis of that conviction, President Javier Milei has actually declared the genuine and unrenounceable nature of our claim. Directed by that required, I am honoured, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, to carry out the dedication to maintain this cause with firmness and determination.

This is not simply another product on the diplomacy program. It is an institutional duty that binds us to the National Constitution, to our history, and to every Argentine who comprehends that sovereignty is safeguarded through action. That duty likewise needs us to show, time and once again, why worldwide law supports Argentina’s position.

Our claim rests on historic and legal structures that Argentina has actually promoted continually considering that its self-reliance. As follower to Spain’s rights, in accordance with the concept of State succession, Argentina worked out efficient acts of authority over the Islands, officially acquired them in 1820, and developed the Political and Military Commandancy in 1829.

In 1833, the United Kingdom inhabited the Islands through an act of force to which our nation never ever consented, broke Argentina’s territorial stability, expelled our nationwide authorities and the population legally developed there, occupied the area with its own inhabitants, and avoided Argentine people from choosing the Islands.

That occasion generated a colonial circumstance that continues to this day. Argentina never ever granted that profession and has actually kept a consistent, tranquil demonstration grounded in law.

Along the exact same lines, United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2065, embraced in 1965, marked a turning point. It officially acknowledged the presence of a sovereignty conflict and developed the course of bilateral settlements as the methods of fixing it, remembering the interests of the residents of the Islands. Ever since, the global neighborhood has actually acknowledged an ineluctable legal reality: There exists a sovereignty disagreement that stays to be dealt with.

There is a misconception that the 1982 South Atlantic dispute brought the sovereignty conflict to an end. The realities reveal otherwise. Hardly 5 months after the cessation of hostilities, the United Nations General Assembly embraced Resolution 37/9, hiring Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume settlements. The dispute neither changed the legal nature of the conflict nor solved it. The global neighborhood declared then, as it continues to do today, that a serene option stays the only course forward.

Nor is the Question of the Malvinas Islands simply another case of decolonization or a case to which the concept of self-determination uses. It is an unique and specific colonial scenario coming from the offense of Argentina’s territorial stability. The passage of time does not turn invalid profession into sovereignty. Nor will it interrupt the territorial unity of the Argentine Republic.

It must be kept in mind that the United Nations acknowledges both the concept of self-determination of individuals and the concept of territorial stability of States. The United Nations itself identifies which concept uses depending upon the specific situations of each case. More than 6 years earlier, Ambassador José María Ruda summarized this concern with clearness that continues to resonate today, mentioning that the Malvinas Question worries the concept of territorial stability of the Argentine Republic.

That was specifically the analysis embraced by the General Assembly, which identified that the disagreement occurred from the profession of part of Argentine area through an act of force performed in 1833. Because of that, it never ever thought about the concept of self-determination to be appropriate and has actually rather regularly held that an option should be reached through settlements in between the celebrations, keeping in mind the interests of the occupants of the Islands.

“We Must Not Fall into the Referendum Trap”

The exact same thinking describes why the United Nations compares the interests of the residents of the Islands and their desires relating to sovereignty. Our National Constitution supplies that healing of the complete workout of sovereignty need to be accomplished while appreciating the lifestyle of the islanders and in compliance with the concepts of worldwide law. That dedication is irreversible. It is a totally various matter to claim that a population synthetically implanted by the inhabiting power might identify the sovereignty of the challenged area. Because of that, no referendum unilaterally arranged by the United Kingdom can produce legal impacts worrying a disagreement that needs to be solved specifically in between Argentina and the United Kingdom through settlements. We need to not fall under the referendum trap.

The Strength of Our Rights

At the OAS, our area as soon as again embraced by acclamation a statement mentioning that the Malvinas Question refers withstanding hemispheric issue. At the C24, all the Latin American nations that are members of the Committee co-sponsored the resolution, which was embraced by agreement. This is more enhanced by the ongoing assistance of Mercosur, CELAC, the Ibero-American Summits, the Brasilia Consensus, the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic, the Group of 77 and China, SICA and other multilateral online forum.

To all those nations that stand with us, I communicate the appreciation of the Argentine Republic. Their dedication to global law reinforces the diplomatic capital that allows us to keep our claim alive and to raise the political expense of British indifference.

There is another factor to consider that is similarly crucial. The United Nations have not simply prompted Argentina and the United Kingdom to work out. Since Resolution 31/49, they have actually specifically asked for that both celebrations avoid presenting unilateral adjustments while the conflict stays unsettled. The significance of this required is indisputable. Neither celebration might make the most of the circumstance to combine accurate scenarios or make choices over resources whose ownership stays objected to.

Regardless of this, the United Kingdom has actually continued to overlook this require years, taking part in the expedition and exploitation of natural deposits, approving licences, and keeping an out of proportion military existence.

Argentina has actually reacted to these affronts with the exact same consistency it has actually preserved in its diplomatic position. Argentina’s laws restrict hydrocarbon expedition and exploitation on the Argentine continental rack without previous permission from Argentine authorities, and those who participate in such activities go through charges.

This choice looks for to safeguard resources that come from all Argentine people and whose usage might not be completely selected till the conflict has actually been settled in a legal way. Securing our natural deposits is likewise safeguarding an important part of Argentina’s wealth.

The magnitude of the implementation of British soldiers speaks volumes. The islands are home to around 3,000 homeowners and there are roughly 1,200 British military workers released. This ratio shows the tactical nature of the profession. For the United Kingdom, the Malvinas are not an expression of its identity. They are a tactical enclave utilized to maintain military, financial and geopolitical interests in among the most appropriate areas in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Sea Lion job is among the clearest presentations of the United Kingdom’s infraction of those global required. In December 2025, Rockhopper Exploration Plc and Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Limited revealed a supposed decision to purchase the advancement of this field in the Northern Malvinas Basin, counting on void licences provided by invalid authorities. Every unilateral action by the United Kingdom validates that the conflict stays unsettled. Every global statement and resolution is a tip that there is just one appropriate method to solve it.

Argentina has actually declined this unilateral act, scheduling all of its rights and making it clear that anybody who participates in or assists in unlawful activities in locations under disagreement will undergo administrative and criminal charges, in addition to other kinds of action in domestic and global jurisdictions. Securing our territorial stability is likewise safeguarding Argentina’s maritime domain.

A higher cause

The Malvinas likewise reside in the memory of our veterans, the households of the fallen, and every Argentine family where this name is talked with regard. They have actually instilled this cause with an ethical measurement that no public officer might forget. Every diplomatic accomplishment we make likewise adds to honouring this tradition. Their sacrifice needs that our public conduct and diplomacy deserve their example.

We will for that reason continue. We will exist at the United Nations, the OAS, and every multilateral online forum and bilateral conversation where our rights require to be protected. We will react unquestionably to every unilateral action, whatever its kind. We will do so securely and assisted by the conviction that simply triggers need tactical persistence, nationwide unity and determination.

Argentina’s dedication to settlements stays unchanged. I am persuaded that the service will be serene, diplomatic and in accordance with worldwide law. This desire exists side-by-side with an immutable certainty. Argentina’s claim is not impacted by the passage of time, nor will it be given up or deserted.

The Malvinas become part of our history, our area, our sea, our memory and our fate. Their cause is an intergenerational guarantee. It is the voice of a country that understands how to wait without quiting and how to assert its claims without giving up.

Every day, I restore this required understanding that there can barely be a higher honour for a Foreign Minister than spreading out the voice of this genuine cause worldwide and promoting it with the very same enthusiasm with which it is welcomed by countless fellow Argentines. Therein lies among the best honours and dedications for any Argentine person. That is my own dedication.

By history, by right and by conviction, the Malvinas are Argentine.

The author is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic.

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