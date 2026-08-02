Airwheel Showcases AI Wheel Cabin 20 Inch Luxury Suitcase Innovation at ChinaJoy 2026, Bringing Smart Scooter Carry on Hand Boarding Travel Electric Luggage to the Future of Mobility

As the 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo & & Conference (ChinaJoy 2026) formally opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre under the style “Travel with AI,” Airwheel presented its most current generation of AI Cabin Suitcase innovation, showing how expert system is moving beyond the digital world into daily travel experiences.

Called among Asia’s biggest innovation and digital home entertainment exhibits, ChinaJoy has actually developed into a display for emerging innovations where AI, video gaming, robotics, and customer electronic devices assemble. Versus this background, Airwheel provided a brand-new vision for smart movement by enabling visitors to experience its lineup of Smart Suitcases, Rideable Suitcases, and AI-powered travel options firsthand.

Redefining Mobility Beyond Traditional Luggage

Strolling countless actions throughout exhibit halls has actually ended up being a familiar part of going to significant exhibition. At ChinaJoy 2026, Airwheel used visitors an option.

At Booth E3-S202, participants experienced Airwheel’s smart rideable baggage, changing a standard travel suitcase into an individual movement buddy. With an easy touch, users might change the luggage into riding mode and easily travel in between exhibit halls while bring their possessions.

The live presentation rapidly turned into one of the exhibit’s interactive highlights, providing visitors a look of how AI-enhanced movement can streamline motion in airports, convention centers, train stations, downtown, and city environments.

AI Suitcase: Where Intelligent Travel Meets Everyday Convenience

Unlike conventional travel luggage created entirely for storage, Airwheel’s AI Suitcase incorporates electrical propulsion, smart movement control, IoT connection, and wise interaction into a single travel platform.

The outcome is more than a travel suitcase– it ends up being a smart fellow traveler efficient in actively helping users throughout their journey.

Rideable Mobility

Airwheel’s smart riding system integrates a high-efficiency electrical motor with sophisticated movement control algorithms, enabling users to ride conveniently at speeds varying from 8 km/h to 13 km/h, depending upon the design.

Whether browsing airport, train stations, convention centers, or city streets, the Electric Suitcase lowers strolling tiredness while making short-distance travel quicker and easier.

Intelligent Power on the Go

Modern tourists rely greatly on mobile phones, and Airwheel’s incorporated USB charging system guarantees smart devices, cordless earbuds, smartwatches, and other electronic devices stay powered throughout the journey.

By integrating movement with portable energy, the Power Suitcase assists users remain linked any place they take a trip.

Smart Connectivity

Through the devoted Airwheel mobile application, users can keep track of battery level, speed, riding range, and travel stats in genuine time. Extra smart functions consist of:

Adjustable speed limitations

Smart push-button control

Adjustable ambient lighting results

Bluetooth disconnection signals

Low-battery notices

Chosen designs likewise support Apple Find My, allowing tourists to find their luggage through Apple’s worldwide Find My network for boosted security and assurance.

A Complete Smart Travel Ecosystem

Throughout ChinaJoy 2026, Airwheel showcased numerous smart travel options created for various user groups and take a trip situations, consisting of:

Airwheel SE3SXD AI Suitcase– As Airwheel’s flagship AI Suitcasethe SE3SXD presents the market’s very first completely smart riding system with one-touch automated implementationPowered by innovative AI interaction and clever connection, it changes from a premium 20-inch Cabin Suitcase into a Rideable Suitcase within seconds. Geared up with an airline-approved detachable battery, smart noticing innovation, and smooth app combination, the SE3SXD represents Airwheel’s vision for the next generation of clever travel.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase– Designed for modern-day specialists and regular leaflets, the SE3SL + is a light-weight Smart Suitcase that integrates classy commercial style with smart riding efficiency. As a premium Carry-On Suitcaseit provides electrical movement, app-based controls, adjustable ambient lighting, and assistance for Apple’s Discover My network, providing both benefit and security throughout every journey.

Airwheel SE3SX Cabin Suitcase is a premium smart movement service improved through years of item development, providing a perfect balance of sophisticated innovation, sophisticated style, and daily functionality for contemporary organization tourists. Including a tidy commercial visual, premium workmanship, and acclaimed engineering, it is completely matched for executive travel, worldwide exhibits, company conferences, and regular flight. Its incorporated riding manage deploys efficiently for user-friendly operation, while smart app connection makes it possible for users to keep track of riding information, personalize settings, and enhance their travel experience. Integrated with Apple Find My assistance, hassle-free USB charging, and steady electrical riding efficiency, the SE3SX assists tourists move effectively through hectic airports, convention centers, and metropolitan downtown. Acknowledged by several prominent worldwide style and development awards, the SE3SX exhibits how a contemporary Smart Suitcase Electric Suitcaseand premium Cabin Suitcase can perfectly incorporate smart innovation, advanced aesthetic appeals, and dependable movement into one fine-tuned fellow traveler.

Airwheel SE3T Rideable Suitcase– Built for tourists who require extra storage without compromising movement, the SE3T is a 24-inch Electric Rideable Suitcase appropriate for inspected luggage. Its large interior, high-strength building and construction, and incorporated electrical drive system enable users to move easily through airports, train stations, and city locations while bring more travel luggage.

Airwheel SQ3S kids travel suitcase– Created particularly for kids and household travel, the SQ3S integrates security, home entertainment, and smart movement in one compact style. Light-weight and simple to run, the wise kids’s luggage motivates young tourists to take pleasure in the journey while providing moms and dads higher benefit throughout airport transfers, getaways, and household getaways.

Together, these items form Airwheel’s smart travel environment, incorporating the abilities of an AI Suitcase Smart Suitcase Rideable Suitcase Electric Suitcase Cabin Suitcaseand High-end Suitcase into options customized for a wide variety of travel circumstances. Whether for service journeys, household getaways, day-to-day travelling, or global travel, Airwheel continues to redefine what modern-day travel luggage can attain.

Development Backed by Global Design Recognition

Airwheel continues to invest greatly in smart movement innovations covering electrical drive systems, structural engineering, smart noticing, and movement control.

Today, the Airwheel has actually built up more than 600 international patents, consisting of many worldwide innovation patents and PCT patents, supporting constant development throughout its wise movement portfolio.

Its items have actually likewise made extensive worldwide acknowledgment through prominent style awards, consisting of honors from the IDEA Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, London Design Awards, and a number of other worldwide acknowledged competitors.

Broadening Intelligent Mobility Worldwide

From its earliest advancements in rideable travel suitcase to today’s AI-powered travel environment

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Subject: Press release summary