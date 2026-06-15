RugOne Xever 8 hands-on evaluation

If the RugOne brand name does not sound any bells for you, we will not blame you. It’s a new “exploration brand” by the rugged phone veteran Ulefone that they debuted at last year’s IFA 2025 with their very first gadget, the Xever 7. Today, 6 months later on, we get their 2nd gadget – the RugOne Xever 8, which we have for hands-on today. We likewise have a brief video about the Xever 8 on TikTok too.

Ulefone sees an area in the smart device market where youths are searching for a rugged smart device( for this reason the name RugOne )with an enticing yet environmentally friendly style. Definitely, the phone is likewise geared up with a lots of beneficial functions that can be found in convenient to outdoorsy users and/or individuals operating in building and construction or doing any kind of fieldwork.

RugOne Xever 8 still features a familiar visual; nevertheless, the business uses a somewhat various spin on the rugged mobile phone classification. The Xever 8 feels more premium than your typical rugged handset.

RugOne Xever 8 specifications at a glimpse:

Body: 168.0 x80.0 x14.0 mm, 320g; Gorilla Glass 3 front panel, metal, rubber and plastic body; IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant(high pressure water jets; immersible as much as 2m for 30 minutes), Drop resistant approximately 2m, MIL-STD-810H certified, Dedicated flashlight (230 lumens).

168.0 x80.0 x14.0 mm, 320g; Gorilla Glass 3 front panel, metal, rubber and plastic body; IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant(high pressure water jets; immersible as much as 2m for 30 minutes), Drop resistant approximately 2m, MIL-STD-810H certified, Dedicated flashlight (230 lumens). Show: 6.50″ IPS LCD, 120Hz, 680 nits (peak), 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 element ratio, 405ppi.

6.50″ IPS LCD, 120Hz, 680 nits (peak), 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 element ratio, 405ppi. Chipset: MediaTek Helio G200.

MediaTek Helio G200. Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.2; microSDXC (devoted slot).

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.2; microSDXC (devoted slot). OS/Software: Android 16, approximately 3 significant Android upgrades.

Android 16, approximately 3 significant Android upgrades. Rear electronic camera: Wide (primary) : 64 MP, f/1.9, 1/1.7″, 0.8 µm, PDAF; Night vision : 20 MP, f/1.8, 2 infrared lights.

: 64 MP, f/1.9, 1/1.7″, 0.8 µm, PDAF; : 20 MP, f/1.8, 2 infrared lights. Front cam: 32 MP, f/2.5, (large), 0.7 µm.

32 MP, f/2.5, (large), 0.7 µm. Video capture: Rear video camera : 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps; Front cam : 1080p@30fps.

: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps; : 1080p@30fps. Battery: 4800mAh detachable battery; 18W wired, 10W reverse wired.

4800mAh detachable battery; 18W wired, 10W reverse wired. Connection: LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 5.2; NFC; Wireless FM radio; Infrared port; 3.5 mm jack.

LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 5.2; NFC; Wireless FM radio; Infrared port; 3.5 mm jack. Misc: Finger print reader (side-mounted); stereo speakers (117 dB).

RugOne Xever 8

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Program all rates

When it concerns the “boring” side of specifications, the Xever 8 functions a 6.5-inch LCD with a 120Hz revitalize rate, a Helio G200 chipset from MediaTek, 128GB of internal, expandable storage and 8GB of RAM, so it’s basically a lower-midrange specification gadget. The option of chipset likewise implies it’s a 4G-only gadget.

The cams are 3 in overall-64MP primary system on the back flanked by a 20MP “Night Vision” electronic camera and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. IR sensing units help the night vision electronic camera. That Night Vision electronic camera is likewise among the Xever 8’s distinct functions – we’ll reveal you a couple of cam samples even more down.

A 4,800 mAh battery materials whatever with power, and it’s swappable-something we have not seen in a while. The Xever 8 takes things a notch even more with the battery being hot-swappableas you can alter the battery with a fresh one while the phone is running.

Unpacking the RugOne Xever 8

The Xever 8 retail bundle is a generous one. In addition to a suitable 18W battery charger and USB-C to USB-C cable television, RugOne has actually likewise consisted of an extra swappable battery in its own protective case, 2 back covers, and a pry tool that makes the battery alter a little bit simpler.

RugOne Xever 8 unboxing

That’s not all, the box likewise includes a tempered glass screen protector, a lanyard and a 4-in-1 battery charger that links to the phone by means of pins and can charge the extra battery and the handset all at once.

Style and dealing with

Off the bat, you can feel that the RugOne Xever 8 isn’t like most rugged phones. This one feels not simply durable in the hand, however likewise rather great to hold, too, with a more rounded shape than normal.

The iPhone-esque cam island is covered in metal with chrome-like accents while the rubber and plastic utilized for the remainder of the body feel soft, smooth and enjoyable to the touch.

Speaking of touch, RugOne paid unique attention to the buttons. All the secrets around the frame have some metal accent and function various tactile feedback, so when you get utilized to them, you understand which button you are pushing without looking.

RugOne Xever 8

< img src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/phone/-216/gsmarena_018.jpg" height="143" alt ="RugOne Xever 8 - RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review">



RugOne Xever 8

You have an overall of 4 on the best side-2 for volume control, one power button and one extra faster way secret to which you can appoint various apps or functions.

The left homes just one button, which by default introduces the flashlight, however you can appoint various functions. It’s signed up with by a SIM card and a microSD card slot. The phone supports eSIM.

RugOne Xever 8

As we currently discussed, part of the back panel is removable. Despite the fact that RugOne offers a spying tool to make it much easier, you do not actually require it to change the battery. You have to turn the lock situated listed below the cover and pry it out with your fingernail. It comes off quickly.

The gadget features 2 back cover designs to select from.

RugOne guarantees that the Xever 8 is developed to last, including IP68 and IP69K accreditations versus water and dust, which suggests it can endure high-pressure water jets and can be immersed at approximately 2 meters for 30 minutes under water. The handset is likewise certified with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade requirement, guaranteeing it can make it through extreme conditions and major drops.

< img src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/lifestyle/-1200w5/gsmarena_025.jpg"width="1200" height="799" alt="RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review">

Hardware and functions

The Xever 8 is developed around a 6.5-inch IPS LCD show with 120Hz revitalize rate, secured by Gorilla Glass 3. The phone likewise depends on a Helio G200 chipset, which will be excellent enough for your day-to-day jobs. There are 2 storage alternatives-8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Sd card slots and 3.5 mm audio jacks are a rarity nowadays, however the Xever 8 has both.

The cam setup is rather easy, however RugOne promotes among the electronic cameras as being Night Vision. The primary 64MP cam with a relatively big 1/1.7″ sensing unit is signed up with by a 20MP f/1.8 shooter devoted to shooting in the dark. It gets assistance from 2 infrared light sensing units.

Here are a number of sample images to see the night vision in action. It turns pitch-black environments into identifiable and relatively comprehensive scenes.

< img alt="Low-light vs. Night vision"width="159" height="119"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/camera/-159/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Low-light vs. Night vision

We likewise have a lot of daytime pictures with the primary cam at native 1x crop.

< img src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/camera/-160/gsmarena_013.jpg" height=[ "120" alt="Camera samples: 1x - f/1.9, ISO 119, 1/577s (4608x3456px) - RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review">



< img src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/camera/-160/gsmarena_017.jpg" height="120" alt ="Camera samples: 1x - f/1.9, ISO 120, 1/940s (4608x3456px) - RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review">



Daytime electronic camera samples

The Xever 8 assists you see in the dark in more than one method. It has you covered with an effective integrated torch(230 lumens). It has 3 light modes, among which can be utilized for signaling SOS.

When it pertains to battery, capability might not be the most significant in its class, however the simple replacement and the hot swap performance make the Xever 8 rather distinct. The Swappable Battery 2.0 is a function that enables you to alter the battery without powering off the gadget. You’ve got 2 minutes to alter the battery, which offers you plenty of headroom, and you can do it even mid-call or while searching.

Changeable battery

The charging stand that ships with the phone can charge both the phone and the extra battery at the exact same time. The charging power, nevertheless, is restricted to 18W, which suggests it’s not really quickly.

< img src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/phone/-216/gsmarena_006.jpg"height ="143" alt ="4-in-1 charging stand - RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review">



4-in-1 charging stand

The Xever 8 likewise boasts a rather loud speaker setup. It has double speakers with the bigger 26mm speaker chauffeur concealing behind the mesh on the back, ideal beside the cam sensing units. The other 20mm one is at the bottom part of the frame. RugOne promotes 117dB peak output, which is rather remarkable.

The speakers are not simply for benefit and multimedia, they can be useful, too. They can get 2.6 x louder in SOS mode, increasing the possibilities of you being heard when in distress.

The Xever 8 uses a lot of beneficial tools, consisting of an undersea cam mode (which enables you to manage the video camera utilizing just the hardware buttons on the side frame), a compass, a barometer, tools for all type of measurements and a volume meter.

You can likewise link to another RugOne phone through Bluetooth and utilize them as walkie-talkies. Android 16 comes preinstalled out of package, and RugOne guarantees 3 years of software application updates for the gadget. < img alt ="Toolbox" width ="159" height ="353" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/sshots/-159/gsmarena_003.jpg"> < img alt ="Toolbox" width ="159" height ="353" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/sshots/-159/gsmarena_004.jpg">



Home screen – Quick toggles – Toolbox – Toolbox Lastly, the gadget includes an integrated IR blaster so you can manage your television, air conditioning system and practically all electronic devices that utilize a push-button control in the house. Wrap-up The RugOne Xever 8 isn’t your regular rugged phone. Despite the fact that it’s a lower midrange gadget, aesthetically it punches above its weight as it feels premium in hand. It likewise provides a couple of special functions which may be tough to come by in routine rugged phones like the night vision cam, the extra faster way secrets and the user-replaceable battery. < img src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/lifestyle/-1200w5/gsmarena_028.jpg"width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review"> Mentioning battery, the Xever 8 is possibly the phone with the most generous retail bundle we’ve gotten in a while. You get 2 batteries and a charging stand that can fill up the phone and the additional battery at the same time. < img src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xever-8-handson/lifestyle/-1200w5/gsmarena_030.jpg" width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="RugOne Xever 8 hands-on review"> RugOne Xever 8 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM ₤ 429.99 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-uk1.png"> $ 379.99 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/aliexpress1.png"> 256GB 8GB RAM $ 462.58 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/aliexpress1.png"> Program all costs

The Xever 8 is offered for purchase today, and it’s $ 50 off up until June 26. This reduces the launch cost of the base 8GB/128GB version to $ 379.99. When it comes to the 8GB/256GB setup, its marketing launch cost is $ 409.99. You can discover the Black and Sand Dune colors at all significant merchants.