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Home Business OnePlus’ very first N series phone will be revealed on June 30

OnePlus’ very first N series phone will be revealed on June 30

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OnePlus has actually exposed the launch date for its very first N-series smart device in India, the OnePlus N6. It will be offered through Amazon India, OnePlus’s online shop, and offline merchants.

The OnePlus N6 will be revealed in India on June 30, the business verified in a post on X. Alongside, OnePlus likewise teased the phone’s style, although requirements are still under covers.

< img width ="1200" height ="1200" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oneplus-n6-launch-date-india/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="OnePlus' first N series phone will be unveiled on June 30">

The teaser image reveals the phone in Black and Light Green color choices. It includes a square rear electronic camera module that appears to house 2 video camera sensing units and an LED flash. The gadget sports a style that carefully looks like the just recently released Nord CE6.

According to a current leakage, the OnePlus N6 will be placed listed below the Nord series and is anticipated to introduce with a beginning rate of under INR 20,000.

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