Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G appears in the Google Play Console, here’s what it appears like

Tecno introduced the Pova 8 recently, however there’s likewise a Pova 8 Pro coming quickly, as exposed by accreditations going back to last month. Now, the Pova 8 Pro 5G has actually been identified in the Google Play Console. This procedure has actually outed the frontal picture of the gadget which you can see listed below.

The listing has actually exposed the reality that the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Pova 8 Pro will release running Android 16. It has a touchscreen with 1208×2644 resolution.

< img width ="1200" height ="854" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/tecno-pova-8-google-play-console/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G shows up in the Google Play Console, here's what it looks like">

According to those previously mentioned accreditations, the Pova 8 Pro has a 6,500 mAh battery and as much as 512GB of storage. It determines 162 x 77 x 8 mm.

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