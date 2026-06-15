The HMD Vibe 2 5G is getting a 6/128GB version in India tomorrow

The HMD Vibe 2 5G introduced in India in late May and it was expected to have up to 6GB of RAM and as much as 128GB storage, though just 4/64GB and 4/128GB variations were readily available. A month later on, the business is nearly all set to provide the top-specced design too.

It will be offered from Flipkart beginning tomorrow (June 16) at 12pm. It is priced at 17,000 (revealing as a 32% discount rate from 25,000), which transforms to $180/ EUR155. Throughout the launch, it will be offered at an unique rate of 15,000. The phone is likewise noted on HMD.com, nevertheless, it runs out stock (all SKUs, even the ones with less RAM).

< img alt ="HMD Vibe 2 5G in: Peach Pink"width=["215" height="281" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/hmd-vibe-2-5g-6-128gb-india/popup/-215/gsmarena_003.jpg">



HMD Vibe 2 5G in: Cosmic Lavender – Nordic Blue – Peach Pink

When it comes to the other 2, the 4/128GB is 15,000, while the base 4/64GB design is now 13,000. Keep in mind that you can get 2,000 off with choose credit and debit cards.

HMD Vibe 2 5G at a look

Here’s a fast refresher on the phone itself. The HMD Vibe 2 5G has a 6.75″ screen, a 720p + IPS LCD with 120Hz revitalize rate, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W wired-only charging. It’s powered by the Unisoc T8200 and has a microSD slot. There is a 50MP electronic camera on the back and an 8MP selfie module on the front. A 3.5 mm earphone jack is offered.

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