BIMTECH Welcomes the Class of 2026–28 with a Diverse and Meritorious Cohort at 39th Commencement Day

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading AACSB-accredited business school in India, welcomed the Batch of 2026–28. The institute formally inducted the new cohort through the 39th “Deeksharambh” ceremony held at its Greater Noida campus. The students are enrolled across four flagship two-year full-time programmes: PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), and PGDM (Retail Management).

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Mr. Arvind Bhandari, CEO & Managing Director, Goodyear India Ltd., along with Guest of Honour, Mr. Badari Narayana, Executive Director, Deloitte, India.

Encouraging students to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability, Mr. Arvind Bhandari, CEO & Managing Director, Goodyear India Ltd, said, “Your time in education is not just a preparation for a job; it is an opportunity to understand your strengths, shape your character, and cultivate a lifelong love for learning. In a world where information is readily available and technology is rapidly transforming industries, the qualities that will truly set you apart are curiosity, authenticity, originality, and self-assurance. Students who remain eager to learn, think beyond textbooks, connect knowledge with the realities of the world, and stay true to their individuality will be best equipped to lead, innovate, and make a meaningful difference in the years ahead.”

Further, sharing his insights, Mr. Badari Narayana, Executive Director, Deloitte India, said, “The world of work is being redefined at an unprecedented pace, and the leaders of tomorrow will be those who stay ahead of change rather than react to it. An MBA is not just a qualification, it is an opportunity to build capabilities, cultivate adaptability, and develop the mindset needed to thrive amidst disruption. As industries evolve and technology reshapes the way we work, students must focus on creating value, embracing continuous learning, and taking ownership of their growth. Organizations may hire for expertise, but they place their greatest trust in individuals who demonstrate curiosity, agility, resilience, and the ability to deliver impact. Those who master these qualities will not merely navigate the future; they will help shape it.”

The current academic year reflects BIMTECH’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and future-ready learning environment. With a gender composition of 60% men and 40% women, the batch brings together a rich mix of perspectives, experiences, and aspirations.

Marking the beginning of an important academic milestone, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, shared, “As we welcome a new cohort to the BIMTECH family, I encourage every student to view the next 22 months as a transformational journey of learning, self-discovery, and growth. Success in today’s dynamic business landscape demands far more than academic excellence; it requires curiosity, disciplined effort, continuous skill development, and the courage to take ownership of one’s future. Equally important is the development of character, integrity, accountability, and respect for diverse perspectives; the qualities that build trust and define exceptional leaders. At BIMTECH, our mission is to nurture future-ready professionals who combine competence with values, and leadership with purpose, to create meaningful impact in business and society.”

BIMTECH has been recognized as a 2026 AACSB Global Impact Award winner for its “AI-Enabled Interview Mastery” initiative. The project was honored under the Teaching & Learning Excellence category, highlighting the institute’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance student learning experiences. From immersive international programs with Singapore Management University to strategic collaborations with industry giants like Swiss Re and UNIQLO, the institute is steadily narrowing the gap between classroom theory and real-world business demands. This experiential learning ecosystem is further bolstered by the Bloomberg Financial Markets Lab and the Centre of Excellence with Hexalog Technologies, giving students direct exposure to industry-standard tools, live problem-solving, and applied learning.

The new cohort also represents a broad national footprint, with learners joining from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Punjab, as well as from southern and western regions including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Assam. The current academic year has attracted students from diverse academic disciplines ranging from Commerce, Engineering, and Science to Humanities, Management, and beyond, highlighting the interdisciplinary appeal of the institute’s programmes.

The orientation programme also included faculty interactions, academic briefings, and sessions introducing students to campus life, pedagogy, and institutional support systems. The initiative reinforced BIMTECH’s commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders equipped with analytical thinking, a global perspective, and industry relevance.

Inspired by its founders, Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH has pioneered innovative programmes such as PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), and PGDM (Retail Management), PGDM-Online and Fellow programmes (FPM/ E-FPM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH is amongst the Ivy League of top globally recognised B-Schools that excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 8500 individuals.