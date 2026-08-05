FLITE Onboards Ali Fazal Alongside Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra for its ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ Campaign

FLITE, India’s leading family fashion footwear brand from Relaxo Footwears Limited, has on-boarded actor Ali Fazal to the FLITE family. Joining Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal features in the brand’s new ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ campaign, bringing a fresh perspective to the FLITE Buckle Collection.

The association marks an exciting chapter in FLITE’s evolving style journey as the brand continues to strengthen its connect with today’s style-conscious consumers. Together, Ali Fazal and Sanya Malhotra embody confidence, effortless style, and individuality, making them the perfect duo to represent the FLITE Buckle Collection.

At the heart of the association is the FLITE Buckle Collection – a range that reflects FLITE’s vision of contemporary style. Created for today’s fashion-conscious consumers, the collection celebrates confidence, self-expression, and effortless style, inspiring them to embrace every occasion with A Naya Andaaz. The campaign will unfold through three films, beginning with the Monsoon season, followed by Festive & Wedding celebrations, and concluding with an Eid-themed film. While each film captures a distinct consumer moment, they are united by a single thought—’Style Ka Naya Andaaz’—encouraging consumers to embrace footwear as an extension of their personal style. Watch the campaign film here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbf7EW-yNV7/?igsh=MXR0bTh6bDF5NHpkMQ

Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said: “Today’s consumers see style as an expression of who they are, and at FLITE, we are continuously evolving to meet these aspirations. The Buckle Collection embodies this vision by bringing together contemporary style with everyday comfort. We are delighted to welcome Ali Fazal to the FLITE family alongside our Brand Ambassador, Sanya Malhotra. Together, they bring the spirit of ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ to life, inspiring consumers to embrace confidence, individuality, and effortless style for every occasion.”

With Ali Fazal joining Brand Ambassador Sanya Malhotra, FLITE continues to strengthen its connect with consumers through ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz,’ bringing the Buckle Collection to life across seasons and occasions.