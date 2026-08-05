Fairmont Jaipur Celebrates 14 years Legacy of Royal Hospitality, Timeless Luxury and Unforgettable Experiences

Fairmont Jaipur marks its 14th anniversary, celebrating a journey defined by timeless elegance, heartfelt hospitality and an unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary experiences. Nestled amidst the Aravalli Hills and inspired by the grandeur of Rajput and Mughal architecture, the hotel has become one of India’s most distinguished luxury destinations. For fourteen years, it has welcomed guests from around the world with experiences that celebrate Rajasthan’s rich heritage while reflecting Fairmont’s philosophy of Make Special Happen.

Over the years, Fairmont Jaipur has become synonymous with destination weddings and landmark celebrations. Its regal design, magnificent venues and highly personalised approach have made it the setting for some of India’s most spectacular weddings, intimate family occasions and prestigious social events. Every celebration is thoughtfully curated, blending impeccable service with bespoke culinary experiences to create moments that are as individual as the people they honour.

This year has marked an exciting chapter in the hotel’s culinary journey as Fairmont Jaipur became the first hotel to introduce a refined oil-free culinary philosophy. Reimagining traditional Indian cuisine through a healthier lens, the hotel’s chefs thoughtfully prepare dishes using locally sourced desi ghee, mustard oil, extra virgin olive oil and cold-pressed canola oil, allowing the natural character of every ingredient to shine while preserving the richness and authenticity of regional flavours.

Complementing this philosophy is the launch of The Green Kitchen, a dedicated vegetarian culinary space created for Jain, Marwari and other vegetarian celebrations. Designed with its own exclusive kitchen equipment, utensils and vessels, it ensures complete separation throughout food preparation, preserving authenticity and respecting individual dietary preferences, while offering guests complete confidence in every culinary experience.

Celebrating culture has always been at the heart of the Fairmont Jaipur experience. The hotel continues to champion Rajasthan’s artistic heritage by collaborating with local musicians, artisans and cultural practitioners, offering guests authentic connections with the region’s traditions. Signature experiences such as The India Music Retreat, which brings together some of the country’s most celebrated musicians and performers, reflect the hotel’s continued commitment to preserving and showcasing India’s vibrant cultural legacy.

The past year has also been a defining one for Fairmont Jaipur’s commitment to responsible hospitality. The hotel was recently awarded the internationally recognised Green Key Certification, reaffirming its dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable operations. From mindful resource management and community engagement initiatives to experiences that celebrate local craftsmanship and culture, sustainability continues to shape the way the hotel welcomes and cares for its guests.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajat Sethi, Cluster General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur and Raffles Jaipur, said:

“Celebrating fourteen years is an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey we have shared with our guests, colleagues and partners. Every milestone has been shaped by their trust and unwavering support. This year has been particularly meaningful as we continue to strengthen our commitment to responsible hospitality, elevate our culinary offerings and create experiences that celebrate the rich culture of Rajasthan. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to our philosophy of Make Special Happen by continuing to innovate while delivering the warmth, authenticity and personalised service that define Fairmont Jaipur.”

As Fairmont Jaipur embarks on its next chapter, it continues to honour its legacy while embracing new ideas, elevated experiences and thoughtful hospitality. With every guest journey, celebration and meaningful connection, the hotel remains committed to creating moments that are truly special and enduring.