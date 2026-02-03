Menzies Aviation secures 15‑year ground handling license at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru

Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has been awarded a 15-year license to provide ground handling services at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), one of India’s fastest‑growing airports for both domestic and international traffic.

The license, awarded by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), is effective from 1 April 2026, with operations expected to commence immediately upon securing required regulatory approvals.

The award builds on Menzies Aviation’s more than 15-year presence at BLR Airport, where it has delivered air cargo services supporting global and domestic carriers. Under the new license, the company will provide a full suite of ground handling services across Terminals 1 and 2, including passenger, ramp, and baggage operations, enabling airline customers to benefit from integrated ground and cargo services at the airport.

BLR Airport is a key aviation gateway for South Asia and one of India’s busiest airports, handling more than 43 million passengers annually and continuing to see strong growth in both domestic and international traffic. India continues to record strong growth in passenger numbers, seat capacity, and network expansion, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest‑growing aviation markets globally[1].

As part of the agreement, Menzies will launch a local recruitment programme, with approximately 1,000 new employees expected to join the business during the first three years, expanding its existing 1,700‑strong cargo team. All new colleagues will receive comprehensive training aligned with Menzies Aviation’s global safety and operational standards.

Menzies will also invest more than US$9.2 million to modernise and standardise its ground support equipment (GSE) at BLR Airport, including the introduction of electric GSE as part of its long‑term sustainability strategy. This aligns with BIAL’s own ambitions, reflected across the airport campus, and supports a shared commitment to decarbonisation and operational efficiency.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa & Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “This long-term partnership reflects BIAL’s confidence in our global safety, compliance, and service standards, as well as our ability to support the airport’s sustainability and growth ambitions. Securing this 15-year license at one of India’s fastest-growing airports is an important step in strengthening our presence in a region experiencing exceptional aviation growth. We are proud to deepen our partnership with BIAL by delivering integrated ground handling and cargo solutions for our airline customers.

Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said: “We are pleased to onboard Menzies Aviation as our ground handling partner, bringing with them a proven global track record and deep operational expertise across some of the world’s largest international airports. Safety remains our foremost priority at BIAL, and Menzies’ strong safety culture, robust governance frameworks, and consistent adherence to global best practices align closely with our own standards. We are confident this partnership will further strengthen safe, efficient, and seamless ground handling operations at BLR Airport, support our long-term growth and sustainability ambitions, and deliver consistent value to our airline partners and passengers, reinforcing our vision of becoming a world-class aviation hub.”

The license positions Menzies to support airline partners at one of the most dynamic airports in the world’s fifth largest overall by passenger numbers, and the third largest for domestic air trave, while contributing to operational excellence and sustainable growth at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.