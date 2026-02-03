BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2026-27

BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the period Jan 2026 – Jan 2027. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Jindal (India) Limited. 96% of employees said it’s a great place To Work which is 8% higher than the average of Top 100 benchmark companies in India. The survey was undertaken by more than 2800 employees of Jindal India working across 2 manufacturing plants and offices at multiple locations in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Jindal (India) Limited stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“Since inception, Jindal (India) Limited’s efforts have tenaciously been directed towards offering a rewarding experience to its employees, and we are elated to become a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company,” said official spokesperson, Jindal (India) Limited. “This recognition underscores the dedication and commitment of all our employees at Jindal (India) Limited. We acknowledge and appreciate their efforts in achieving this prestigious recognition,” he added.

In last few years, Jindal India has extensively worked on its people centric initiatives leading to empowerment, improved responsiveness, recognition of value-driven behaviors and performance driven work culture, which created an inclusive environment where people feel respected, supported, and connected to the organization’s success.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.