MDb On The Scene: Mona Singh shares how meeting female police officers in Punjab helped prepare her to undertake a new challenge in Kohrra Season 2

Kohrra returns for its second season, led by creator and writer Sudip Sharma, who had written the first season. The investigative crime drama brings back Barun Sobti, reprising the role of assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi, alongside Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta, who join the franchise this season. In an exclusive interaction with IMDb, director Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti spoke about bringing the new season to life.

Singh opened up about her preparation for the role. She added, “We had intense workshops. I met some real cops, female cops in Punjab, understanding how difficult it is to actually be in a masculine culture, and yet stand out. It wasn’t just workshops and meeting real cops, but also just reading the script over and over again and making it yours.”

Sharing her experience of the hardest day on set, she mentioned, “It was a night shift. I was very nervous. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I met our action choreographer, Amrit Pal, and he asked me if I had done action before. When I said no, he suggested that I start from scratch. I was willing to learn. I was willing to surrender and understand how to do this. And I remember we took the first shot, and I was holding the gun. Sudip sir came to me and whispered, ‘Mona, don’t look scared. Let’s do it again.’ Then I think I dived into it. I loved it.”

Sobti spoke about his expectations for the second season. “Usually, people do a good first season, and the second season is not followed up very well. So I was like, yes, Kohrra Season 2 is going to be something that’s going to top the first one.”

Sharma added, “I don’t think one should be taking these things that seriously, that we got so much love, or the reviews were so good. You tend to forget about the good and bad reviews that you get. But as always, the pressure is to do something good. I think that pressure, rather than being comparative or relative pressure, it’s from the hard work that we put in. You know, making something like this has taken us two and a half years, from the time that we started writing it to now. It’s a long time to be doing something. And at the end of it, if it doesn’t turn out well, it just feels like a waste after putting in so much time.”

Watch the entire video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INiftK8aoo0