GetCompanion Launches ‘HereForYou’, a DVC Campaign Celebrating the Need for Human Presence

GetCompanion, a technology-led platform redefining emotional support through human companionship, launches its new digital campaign, “HereForYou”. Rooted in the comfort of shared moments and everyday interactions, the campaign taps into a feeling most of us know but rarely talk about—the simple need for company. At a time when we’re constantly connected yet often feel alone, #HereForYou gently reminds us that presence, not perfection, is what truly matters.

As conversations around loneliness, burnout, and emotional wellbeing gain prominence globally, the campaign arrives at a moment when companionship is being redefined beyond traditional relationships.

The Digital Video Campaign draws inspiration from the cultural warmth of the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. resonating its spirit of everyday companionship. Focusing on people across age groups, genders, and interests, the film captures honest, relatable moments where individuals talk about times they’ve needed someone with no labels, no explanations. Whether it’s for a chat, a walk, or shared silence, the video celebrates companionship in its most human form, closing with the message that sometimes, just having someone there is enough.



Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Shradha Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, GetCompanion, elated, “The way we connect today has evolved rapidly, but the depth of those connections hasn’t always kept pace. While technology has made communication faster, it hasn’t necessarily made it more human. With HereForYou, we are shaping companionship as a distinct category, one that prioritises presence over performance and listening over fixing. This campaign reflects our broader vision of making intentional, judgement-free human connection accessible in everyday life,”



“#HereForYou isn’t a tagline for us. It’s a promise.

In a world that’s quick to judge, rush, and label people, we wanted Get Companion to do the opposite.

To pause. To listen. To show up without expectations.

This brand was built on a simple belief: that human presence, in its quietest form, can be powerful.

That companionship doesn’t always need fixing, defining, or explaining — sometimes it just needs space.

Every choice we’ve made with Get Companion, and every campaign we’ve created, comes from this place.

We don’t want to speak louder than our users’ feelings.

We want to sit beside them.”

-GreenHonchos





With this campaign, GetCompanion is positioning itself as a friend you can count on as one that meets you exactly where you are. No pressure to be anything more, no need to perform. Just real people, real moments, and the comfort of knowing you’re not alone. The digital film will be rolled out across social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn as part of a phased digital-first strategy.

