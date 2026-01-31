Adani Krishnapatnam Port distributed stainless steel bottles to 800 women workers

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a flagship asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), today as a part of their CSR program distributed stainless steel bottles to around 800 women workers working at the ground level. In a bid to maintain proper hydration among women at the Krishnapatnam Port,

This initiative is to ensure women workers at the ground level stay hydrated throughout the day. As women usually ignore consuming the required quantum of water, AKPL took up the initiative, he said.

In addition to this he distributed caps to protect themselves from sunlight in view of the coming summer season.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited management said, We distributed stainless steel bottles to reduce the usage of plastic at Krishnapatnam Port.