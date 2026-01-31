8.2 C
London
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Subscribe
Home CSR Adani Krishnapatnam Port distributed stainless steel bottles to 800 women workers

Adani Krishnapatnam Port distributed stainless steel bottles to 800 women workers

By
Correspondent
-
0
155

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a flagship asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), today as a part of their CSR program distributed stainless steel bottles to around 800 women workers working at the ground level. In a bid to maintain proper hydration among women at the Krishnapatnam Port,

This initiative is to ensure women workers at the ground level stay hydrated throughout the day. As women usually ignore consuming the required quantum of water, AKPL took up the initiative, he said.

In addition to this he distributed caps to protect themselves from sunlight in view of the coming summer season.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited management said, We distributed stainless steel bottles to reduce the usage of plastic at Krishnapatnam Port.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

ParaSafe Partners with Gurgaon Traffic Police to Equip Personnel with Smart Helmet Safety Lights During National Road Safety Month 2026

News 0
ParaSafe, a subsidiary of Paracoat, today announced a major...

BharatPe Launches ‘Super Over’ Campaign with Rohit Sharma Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Marketing 0
Linking everyday UPI payments with India’s enduring passion for...

Mother’s Recipe brings Korean inspired recipes to everyday kitchens with a new digital first video series using its Chinese Sauces

Food 0
Mother’s Recipe, the trusted homegrown brand that has been...

Popular

ParaSafe Partners with Gurgaon Traffic Police to Equip Personnel with Smart Helmet Safety Lights During National Road Safety Month 2026

News 0
ParaSafe, a subsidiary of Paracoat, today announced a major...

BharatPe Launches ‘Super Over’ Campaign with Rohit Sharma Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Marketing 0
Linking everyday UPI payments with India’s enduring passion for...

Mother’s Recipe brings Korean inspired recipes to everyday kitchens with a new digital first video series using its Chinese Sauces

Food 0
Mother’s Recipe, the trusted homegrown brand that has been...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here