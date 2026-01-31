ParaSafe Partners with Gurgaon Traffic Police to Equip Personnel with Smart Helmet Safety Lights During National Road Safety Month 2026



ParaSafe, a subsidiary of Paracoat, today announced a major safety initiative in partnership with Gurgaon Police as part of National Road Safety Month. Anchored to the national theme “Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha”, the initiative underscores a critical but often overlooked pillar of road safety—visibility of two-wheeler riders during low light conditions. Through this initiative, ParaSafe had distributed a safety kit containing Rechargeable LED Helmet Blinker Lights and first-aid kit, equipping Gurgaon Traffic Police personnel and Blinkit delivery riders with enhanced safety.

The distribution drive was held at the Gurgaon Traffic Police Headquarters, DLF Phase 4, Sec 28, Sushant Lok, Opp. IVY Building, Near Galleria Market, in the presence of senior Gurugram Traffic Police officials,DCP Rajesh Kumar Mohan and ACP Satyapal Yadav. Senior leadership from Paracoat and ParaSafe, including Mr. Ramashankar Pandey- Executive Director, ParaSafe, and Mr. Rajesh Poddar- CEO, Paracoat, was also present at the event.

The multi-mode LED helmet blinker light distributed by ParaSafe is designed to enhance rider visibility during both day and night, encouraging safer riding habits among commuters of all ages. Rechargeable and easy to attach to helmets, the blinker works alongside existing safety gear to create a clear visual signal for other road users. By improving visibility, it helps reduce the risk of collisions and near-miss incidents for police officials navigating busy highways on two-wheelers.

“Protection has always been the foundation of road safety, but enhanced visibility takes it a step further. Helmet blinkers ensure police personnel can perform their duty with greater confidence and security—empowering them to safeguard more lives on our roads” said DCP Rajesh Kumar Mohan IPS.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Rajesh Poddar, CEO at Paracot said, “For a person riding a cycle, scooty, or bike, being seen by other road users, especially in low light or dense traffic, dramatically improves safety outcomes. According to global safety organisations, helmets reduce the risk of death in a crash by over 40% and head injuries by nearly 70% when worn correctly. Adding a visibility layer, such as LED helmet blinkers, further strengthens this protection by making Police Personnel more noticeable to motorists, particularly at night and at intersections where many two-wheeler accidents occur.”

Mr. Rama Shankar Pandey, Chairman FICCI Road Safety & Promoter ParaSafe said, “2Wheeler riders are 17 times more vulnerable than other 4Wheeler road users and hence by improving their visibility through a signalling light on the back of the Helmet (very similar to High Mounted Tail Lamp in cars), it will go long way in saving lives on Indian Roads.”

This initiative aligns with the government’s Vision Zero approach to road safety and supports the National Road Safety Policy, which calls for technological interventions to reduce fatalities. With India positioning itself as a hub for smart mobility and technology-enabled road safety, ParaSafe’s innovation demonstrates how affordable, scalable solutions can make roads safer for millions.