Hulp Raises $2.6M to Scale AI-powered Personal Assistance for Urban Indian Households

A personal assistance and concierge platform, Hulp, today announced a seed fund raise of $2.6 million led by Sparrow Capital and BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from DeVC (Z47) and a group of prominent angel investors including Yashish Dahiya, Co-Founder and Chairman of PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar).

The fresh capital will enable Hulp to accelerate its vision of providing personal assistance to every urban Indian family. The company will invest in expanding its AI workflows across lifestyle, household, and operational management. This will also enable more effective assistance to help families manage everyday responsibilities with greater ease. The funding will further strengthen Hulp’s senior leadership team, deepen its technology and product capabilities, and build the organisational foundation required to scale across India’s rapidly growing AI-first consumer economy.

The company is founded by Tarun Mathur, Neha Kulwal, and Vishal Singh Khutel. Prior to co-founding Hulp, Tarun served as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at PolicyBazaar (PB Fintech), where he built some of the company’s largest product lines.

Addressing the need, Tarun Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO, Hulp said, “Urban life today is short of time and attention for many of the routine tedious tasks in a household. Hulp combines AI with trusted human expertise to simplify everyday living, enabling people to delegate, coordinate and accomplish real-world tasks. We aim to become the trusted assistance platform for millions of urban households in the next two years.’’

Hulp provides trained human personal assistants, available 24×7 on WhatsApp and the Hulp app, for users to delegate tasks with a voice note. The platform enables assistance across 15+ categories, including government documentation, kitchen management, runner services, laundry, gardening, event bookings, restaurant reservations, travel and more.

Speaking on the fund raise, Anuj Tandon, Partner – India & UAE, BITKRAFT Ventures said. “The next shift in consumer Al isn’t necessarily about smarter models, it is about who owns the context. The durable asset underneath is a real, accumulated understanding of who a person is and what their household needs, built through conversations over time. Hulp is a forward-looking version of that thesis for us, a human-led assistant, powered by Al, that builds trust with Indian families and drives real efficiency in their daily lives to build a smarter execution layer,”

“India’s premium consumer is time-starved and money-rich, and any product built on convenience will see strong adoption in this class. Every week, consumers spend hours on mundane, unplanned chores – imagine having a personal assistant for your household to delegate all of it to. That’s exactly what Hulp is building. Solving this at scale isn’t just a product problem – it needs operational chops that combine people, process, and Al to solve a large, messy, unstructured space. That’s precisely the kind of experience Tarun and the Hulp team bring to the table.” said Darshit Vora, General Partner at Sparrow Capital.

Hulp currently operates in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida with plans to expand in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Supported by a 50-member operations team, Hulp handles time-intensive everyday tasks that can otherwise take between 30 minutes to six hours.