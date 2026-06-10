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Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Sheung Shui

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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Fatal traffic accident in Sheung Shui

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     Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Sheung Shui today (June 9), in which a man died.
 
     At about 5pm, a motorcycle driven by a 64-year-old man was travelling along San Wan Road towards Sheung Shui. When approaching San Wan Road outside Fanling swimming pool, the motorcycle reportedly went out of control and rammed into an iron railing.

     Sustaining multiple injuries, the man was rushed to North District Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 5.55pm.     

     Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is under way.

     Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.

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