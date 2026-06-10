Sanctuary Safety AI Announces Product Availability in Australia, Marking First International Expansion

Sanctuary Safety AI, the AI-native platform for occurrence examination and source analysis in high-risk operations, today revealed the accessibility of its platform in Australia, marking the business’s very first global growth.

The launch brings Haven’s security intelligence platform to Australian organisations with abilities developed for the nation’s unique EHS, Work Health and Safety, information residency, and business security requirements. Sanctuary’s understanding chart has actually been localised to support Australian security terms, regulative context, jurisdictional factors to consider, event examination workflows, and source analysis practices, making it possible for groups to carry out AI-assisted examinations with regional operating context from the start.

The Australian release likewise consists of assistance for regional information residency requirements and security controls created for organisations handling delicate functional, labor force, and security info.

“Australia was the clear choice for Haven’s first international market,” statedJoseph Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven Safety AI “The country has a deep and serious safety culture, especially across high-risk industries, and a strong willingness to adopt innovation when it can improve how work is actually done. We built Haven’s Australian availability around that reality: local WHS context, local data residency expectations, and the governance safety leaders need to use AI responsibly in incident investigation and RCA.”

Sanctuary assists organisations move beyond digitised kinds and fixed examination design templates by integrating structured workflows, AI-assisted analysis, and a constantly finding out understanding chart. The platform supports security groups through proof collection, occasion restoration, causal analysis, restorative action advancement, examination quality evaluation, and enterprise-level knowing throughout occurrences.

For Australian organisations, Haven’s localised platform is created to assist groups:

Conduct occurrence examinations and RCA with Australia-specific WHS and EHS context

Enhance examination consistency throughout websites, groups, and service systems

Recognize repeating causal patterns, stopped working controls, and emerging functional threats

Reinforce restorative action quality and responsibility

Preserve governance, auditability, and security for delicate security information

Assistance regional information residency expectations for Australian operations

The Australian launch comes as security leaders significantly assess AI as a core layer of the next generation of EHS innovation.

“Our team evaluated Haven as part of a consulting engagement supporting a major Australian energy company in selecting and deploying AI-enabled investigation and learning capability. We were impressed,” statedWebcam Stevens, Founder and CEO of Pocketknife Group.“Haven has been thoughtful about how AI and humans work together across the investigation and learning workflow. Their focus on helping organisations learn from incidents consistently and at scale is exactly where AI in workplace health and safety needs to go. We’re excited to see Haven in the Australian market.”

Pocketknife Group is an Australia based consultancy that deals with organisations browsing security development, digital improvement, vital threat management, and the combination of AI and emerging innovation into safety-critical systems.

“Haven’s expansion into Australia is about more than making the product available in a new geography,” Hanna included. “It is about building a platform that understands the local regulatory environment, respects local data requirements, and helps Australian safety teams turn every investigation into a stronger prevention system.”

Sanctuary is offered now for Australian business clients throughout energy, energies, facilities, building and construction, production, logistics, mining, and other high-risk sectors.

For more details, check out www.havensafety.com.

About Haven

Sanctuary Safety AI, an item of Haven Safety Corporation, supplies an AI-native platform for occurrence examinations, source analysis, and proactive danger decrease. By integrating expert system with a structured market understanding chart, Haven assists companies catch frontline insights, examine systemic causes, and constantly enhance security efficiency. For more details, go to www.havensafety.com.