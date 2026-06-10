Hong Kong – Speech by SCST at 2026 Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum opening dinner (English only)

Speech by SCST at 2026 Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum opening dinner (English only) ****************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, at the 2026 Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum opening dinner today (June 9):



王海民主席 (Chairman of the China Tourism Group, Mr Wang Haimin), 張旭主席 (Chairman of the World Tourism Alliance, Mr Zhang Xu), 張維國主任 (Director-General of the China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Zhang Weiguo), 林建岳博士 (Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Dr Peter Lam), distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,



Good evening! First and foremost, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the China Travel Service (CTS) Group for organising the 2026 Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum. This forum offers a valuable platform for tourism industry peers from around the world to exchange insights and come together in Hong Kong to explore new opportunities for the future of our sector.



Hong Kong’s tourism industry is on a steady rise. Last year, we welcomed nearly 50 million visitor arrivals – an increase of over 10 per cent over 2024. Both the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets delivered truly encouraging performance. Looking ahead, we project total visitor arrivals for the full year of 2026 to reach 53.8 million, representing an 8 per cent year-on-year increase. According to preliminary figures, in the first five months of this year alone, we welcomed approximately 23 million visitor arrivals – putting us firmly on track to meet our annual forecast.



These remarkable achievements are the result of the concerted efforts and continuous improvement of the entire tourism ecosystem – from frontline service personnel to behind-the-scenes management teams, and from hotels, dining, and attractions to transportation, retail, and culture, sports and mega events. The Hong Kong Tourism Board, the CTS Group, and all our sector friends have played an instrumental role. To every one of you, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for your hard and excellent work.



Global travel trends are evolving rapidly. Travelers today are no longer satisfied with surface-level tourism, they seek more diverse and in-depth experiences. Cities around the world are rolling out innovative strategies to attract visitors. Hong Kong must keep pace with the times – and go further. We need to create more unique, “Only in Hong Kong” products and experiences that make visitors delighted to stay, reluctant to leave, and eager to return.



Earlier today, the Chief Executive announced the launch of the public consultation of Hong Kong’s first five-year plan. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau will actively listen to stakeholders’ views on the development of our tourism industry. This year’s Hong Kong Tourism Development Forum provides an excellent platform for exactly that exchange – enabling industry professionals from different sectors to discuss strategies and offer insightful recommendations for the future of tourism.



Ladies and gentlemen, Hong Kong is a city full of energy, vibrancy and possibilities. We have a unique East-meets-West cultural heritage, world-class infrastructure and service standards, and a community of passionate, forward-looking professionals – including all of you here today. I firmly believe that as long as we continue to work hand in hand, Hong Kong’s tourism industry will reach new heights of success.



Thank you.