FIFA World Cup: Ochoa set for 6th World Cup as Mexico names team

Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa throughout training in Mexico City|Picture Credit: Reuters

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Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to end up being the very first Mexican gamer to include at 6 World Cups after the 40-year-old was called in Javier Aguirre’s team for the competition on Sunday (May 31, 2026).

Ochoa, who made his World Cup launching in Germany in 2006, has actually seen minimal action for the nationwide group recently however has actually been called as Aguirre integrates experience and youth in his 26-man team.

Captain Edson Alvarez and striker Raul Jimenez likewise bring experience, while emerging skills such as Guadalajara forward Armando Gonzalez and teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora.

At 17, Mora is set to end up being the youngest gamer to represent Mexico at a World Cup, while U.S.-developed double nationals Obed Vargas and Brian Gutierrez are amongst the more youthful gamers in the team.

Aguirre has actually likewise selected Spain-born midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo and Colombia-born forward Julian Quinones, 2 naturalised gamers who have actually ended up being regulars of the nationwide group setup.

Mexico, who reached the quarterfinals when they last hosted the World Cup in 1986, are co-hosting the June 11 to July 19 competition with the U.S. and Canada.

Aguirre will lead the nationwide group at the World Cup for a 3rd time after leading them at the 2002 and 2010 editions.

Mexico play a last warmup versus Serbia on Thursday before playing South Africa on the planet Cup opener at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo.

Protectors: Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo, Edson Alvarez, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Luis Chavez.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Cesar Huerta, Alexis Vega, Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Armando Gonzalez, Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez.