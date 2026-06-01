Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Says ‘Divorced’ Rajasthan Royals Player Sent Her Flirty DMs, Claims She Blocked Him

Nehal Vadoliya states a cricketer moved into her DMs|Image: Republic

Starlet Nehal Vadoliya, who was just recently seen in a short function in the popular comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had actually openly implicated Gujarati star Karan Joshi of sending her unsuitable messages on Instagram. In a brand-new confession, she declared that a cricketer, who bets the IPL group Rajasthan Royals, moved into her DMs. In a current interview, Nehal declared that the cricketer, whom she didn’t name however exposed is separated, messaged her and called her “hot”, “lovely” and “quite” on text. As the video went viral, netizens attempted to decipher the identity of the cricketer Nehal was speaking about.

Throughout a look on the Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked if a cricketer had ever moved into her DMs. Her response quickly got attention. “Naam le crazy?” she said with a laugh. “Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai,” she included. When asked what sort of messages she got, Nehal declared that the cricketer would frequently respond to her social networks stories and compliment her appearances. The starlet stated she never ever wished to take the discussion forward and ultimately chose to cut off contact with the sportsperson. “Abi message primary karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni,” she further said.

Nehal Vadoliya featured in a small role in Taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Image: Instagram