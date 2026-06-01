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CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Injured Riyan Parag In India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tri-Series

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Ruturaj Gaikwad|Image: ANI

Ruturaj Gaikwad has actually been remembered to the India A team for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, changing Riyan Parag, who has actually been dismissed with a hamstring injury and will go through rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The call-up offers Gaikwad with a prompt chance to restore kind and self-confidence following a difficult Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

In spite of captaining Chennai Super Kings, the opener sustained a reasonably suppressed project, scoring 337 perform at approximately 28.08 and a strike rate of 123.44, disappointing the high requirements he has actually embeded in previous editions.

India A will begin their tri-series project on June 9, quickly after the IPL concludes.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan’s rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE),” BCCI composed in a declaration.

The tri-series will include India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, with all white-ball components set to be played in Dambulla. Following the limited-overs competitors, the trip will move to Galle, where India A will handle Sri Lanka A in 2 multi-day matches as part of their red-ball preparations.

Upgraded India A team for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

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