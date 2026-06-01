Taxi Plunges 500 Meters Into Gorge Near Himachal’s Sach Pass; 8 Feared Dead

8 Feared Dead in HP Accident as Taxi With Tourists Falls Into a Gorge|Image: ANI

7 travelers from Bengaluru and a regional cabby are feared dead after their lorry plunged into a 500-meter-deep canyon in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The mishap took place on the harmful Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar roadway in the remote Churah neighborhood on Friday night.

Due to the fact that the crash happened in a separated location without any eyewitnesses, the event just emerged on Saturday afternoon when regional authorities released a look for the missing out on car.

The lorry, a Maruti Ertiga, fell almost 500 meters down a high cliffside, making healing efforts extremely challenging. Rescue groups dealt with high surface, bad climate condition, and an overall blackout of mobile connection at the crash website.

Mukesh Repaswal, Deputy Commissioner of Chamba, specified that the administration needed to count on satellite interaction to collaborate the reaction. He verified that all 8 individuals, consisting of 2 kids, are feared dead and kept in mind that interaction was completely based on satellite phones due to the total absence of mobile signals in the location. Rescue groups dealt with a difficult procedure to obtain the bodies from the deep canyon and bring them as much as the roadside.

Examination and Passenger Details

Authorities have actually warned versus hypothesizing on the reason for the mishap, keeping in mind that an official query will start just after the healing operation concludes.

Preliminary reports suggest that a household from Bengaluru employed the taxi in Dalhousie for a sightseeing journey to see the snowfall at Sach Pass. They supposedly shared the trip with another traveler household. The group left from Bairagarh around midday on Friday before losing contact.

The people reported missing out on and feared dead consist of the regional cab driver, Vishwas, from Banikhet in Chamba. The travelers from Bengaluru have actually been recognized as Arvind Chandrakar, his better half Prachi Chandrakar, and their kids Darsh, aged 8, and Akshad, aged 11, all homeowners of Kadugodi. The other guests from Bengaluru were P G Karthikeyan, his partner Manimala Karthikeyan, and Nandan.