West Bengal Police Arrest 5 Local Residents for Heckling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee assaulted.|Image: ANI

North 24 Parganas: 5 individuals have actually been apprehended on Sunday in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee throughout his check out to Sonarpur, authorities stated.

A particular case has actually likewise been signed up at the Sonarpur police headquarters following the occurrence.

“Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s incident,” the West Bengal Police mentioned.

All those detained are residents.

The arrests come in the middle of a huge political row over the occurrence, with the opposition TMC calling it a prepared attack, while the judgment BJP has actually dismissed the accusations, declaring the regional public was simply venting its anger versus the previous judgment celebration’s management.

The advancement follows Banerjee was presumably assaulted with bricks, stones and eggs while checking out Sonarpur on Saturday night in South 24 Parganas district to fulfill households impacted by post-poll violence.

The TMC leader later on declared that the attack was “BJP-sponsored” and declared there was an effort to eliminate him. He included that in spite of reporting the occurrence, the authorities stopped working to supply sufficient defense.

“They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court,” Banerjee stated.

He sustained injuries to his eye throughout the attack and specified, “They struck my eye with a brick, and I can’t open my eye. I was using a helmet, otherwise my head would have been divided in 2. You can make my body fall, however my willpower is strong and more powerful; the enthusiasm and interest are still there, and this head will not bow down.”

Previous West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee likewise declared that the BJP was pressing health centers not to confess Banerjee following the attack.