U.S. proposes brand-new strategy to reduce Israel-Lebanon stress amidst battling

Smoke increases in southern Lebanon following an airstrike, as seen from northern Israel, on May 31, 2026.|Picture Credit: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talked to both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the diplomatic settlements in between Israel and Lebanon and has actually proposed a strategy to permit “steady de-escalation, “a U.S. authorities stated on Sunday(May 31, 2026).

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The U.S. has actually proposed that as an initial step, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group would stop all attacks on Israel and in return Israel would avoid escalation in Beirut, the authorities stated.

“This would develop area for progressive de-escalation and an efficient cessation of hostilities,” according to the authorities.