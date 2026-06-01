699 scheduled for driving while intoxicated in Bengaluru throughout week-long authorities crackdown

Bangalore Traffic Police looking for beverage and driving. Submit|Picture Credit: The Hindu

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In a week-long unique drive versus intoxicated driving, the Bengaluru Traffic Police reserved 699 vehicle drivers for driving under the impact of alcohol after inspecting more than 41,000 lorries throughout Bengaluru. The enforcement project, carried out from May 25 to May 31, likewise targeted overspeeding, taking the overall variety of cases signed up throughout the drive to 1,086.

The operation was performed by workers from all 53 traffic police headquarters in Bengaluru as part of efforts to enhance roadway security and minimize mishaps triggered by negligent driving.

Throughout the anti-drunk driving drive, cops examined 41,033 lorries and signed up 699 cases versus lawbreakers. An overall fine of 2.33 lakh was gathered.

In the synchronised crackdown on overspeeding, cops signed up 387 cases and gathered 1.56 lakh in fines.

Traffic cops stated that the unique enforcement drive was focused on suppressing the twin dangers of intoxicated driving and overspeeding, both of which are amongst the leading reasons for roadway mishaps in the city.

A senior authorities stated “comparable drives will continue in the coming weeks to guarantee more stringent compliance with traffic guidelines and improve commuter security.”