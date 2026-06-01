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Home Business Rates of Commercial LPG, 5-kg open market LPG treked

Rates of Commercial LPG, 5-kg open market LPG treked

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Commercial LPG cylinder delivery workers unload cylinders from truck at a distribution centre. File

Business LPG cylinder shipment employees dump cylinders from truck at a circulation centre.

Submit|Image Credit: The Hindu

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A sign of ongoing tension on liquified petroleum gas(LPG)as the West Asia war continues for more than ninety days, rate of 19-kg business LPG increased 42 per cylinder June 1.

In addition to the business cylinder, rate of the 5-kg open market LPG (FTL) likewise increased 11.

The 19-kg business LPG cylinder in Delhi is now priced at 3,113.5 whilst the 5-kg FTL would be cost 821.5.

What is altering for UPI and LPG from June 1, 2026? Whatever to understand

Necessary to keep in mind, the rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder stays the same at 913 per cylinder.

The cost of industrial LPG has actually been treked for the 4th time considering that the dispute in West Asia began February 28 this year.

Rate of the 19 kg business cylinder was last treked by a high 993 per cylinder May 1. This was preceded by another 195.5 per cylinder trek that was impacted April 1.

The very first of these treked occurred March 7 when it was treked by 115 per cylinder.

A comparable paradigm holds for the 5-kg open market LPG. Rate of the little cylinder has actually experienced its 3rd walking given that the dispute started.

It was last treked by a steeper 261 per cylinder May 1, preceded by 51 walking on April 1.

Increased costs of 5kg open market LPG (FTL) likewise equates to increased pressure, especially on migrant labourers in metropolitan and semi-urban locations who do not have regional address evidence and therefore, count on the mini-cooking cylinder.

Released – June 01, 2026 08:02 am IST

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