Dr Arun Prasad Honoured at the House of Lords as Part of India-UK Achievers Class of 2026

Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant in Gastrointestinal, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, has been recognised internationally for his contributions to surgical innovation, medical education and global surgical collaboration. He has been honoured as part of the India-UK Achievers Class of 2026, a prestigious programme that celebrates Indian students and alumni of UK institutions whose work is shaping global leadership across healthcare, science, entrepreneurship, public policy and social innovation.

The India-UK Achievers Honours were unveiled during a special reception held at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster, London, followed by a gala ceremony attended by leaders from government, academia and industry across the India–UK corridor.

The recognition was part of a three-day India–UK engagement programme that also hosted the India-UK Education Conference, bringing together policymakers, university leaders, investors, employers and student representatives from both countries. The programme convened more than 700 leaders representing over 350 universities, companies and sector bodies, making it the largest international education convening in the United Kingdom focused exclusively on strengthening the India–UK partnership.

Dr Arun Prasad is among India’s leading gastrointestinal, bariatric and robotic surgeons, with more than three decades of clinical experience. A pioneer in advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery in India, he has played a significant role in introducing and advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques in the country. His work spans gastrointestinal surgery, metabolic and bariatric surgery, and robotic surgical innovation, with a strong focus on improving patient outcomes and expanding access to advanced surgical care.

Over the years, Dr Prasad has also been deeply involved in training the next generation of surgeons, mentoring specialists from across India and internationally. He has contributed extensively to surgical research, academic publications and global surgical collaborations while remaining actively engaged in teaching, innovation and clinical excellence.

Dr Prasad pursued higher surgical training in the United Kingdom, where he obtained the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS). His experience in the UK significantly shaped his perspective on surgical innovation, clinical training and cross-border healthcare collaboration.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Arun Prasad said:

“I am honoured to be recognised in the India-UK Achievers Class of 2026. My experience studying and training in the United Kingdom played an important role in shaping my perspective on surgical innovation and global collaboration in healthcare. I am proud to be part of a community of leaders strengthening the partnership between India and the United Kingdom.”

Baroness Jacqui Smith, the UK’s Universities Minister, welcomed the initiative and highlighted the role of international education in strengthening global partnerships.

“I have enormously happy memories of visiting India and made lifelong friendships studying alongside Indian students when I was at university. This Government’s new International Education Strategy has confirmed our commitment to welcome high-quality international students to UK universities. International students from India positively impact our world-class higher education sector, economy and society and become global ambassadors for the UK. India remains a key education partner under the new strategy.”

Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) and Founder of the Achievers Honours, added:

“The India-UK Achievers programme was created to recognise the extraordinary global impact of Indians who have studied in the UK. The Class of 2026 reflects the scale of that influence — from ministers and political leaders to scientists, entrepreneurs and cultural innovators. Their journeys demonstrate how education continues to power the ‘Living Bridge’ between India and the UK and produce leaders who are shaping the future of both nations.”