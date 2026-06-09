FUJIFILM India Announces the First Installation of Its AI Powered Digital Mammography System at NM Medical in India

The AI-assisted AMULET SOPHINITY platform combines low-dose imaging, enhanced visualization and streamlined workflows to support diagnostic efficiency. – The installation reinforces FUJIFILM India’s commitment to advancing women’s healthcare through accessible, patient-centric, and precision-led breast imaging solutions.

FUJIFILM India, a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced the installation of its latest AI Powered Digital Mammography System, AMULET SOPHINITY at NM Medical. The announcement was made during an installation event at NM Medical; a leading diagnostic healthcare provider with 22+ centres and a multidisciplinary team of more than 1000 professionals and over 30 years of experience. Reinforcing the continued commitment towards strengthening preventive healthcare infrastructure and enabling early breast cancer detection through advanced imaging innovation.

India’s healthcare ecosystem is witnessing a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and early disease detection, particularly in women’s health. According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Cancer Registry Programme Breast cancer is projected to remain the leading cancer among women in India, with over 2.32 lakh cases estimated in 2025. As timely screening continues to play a critical role in enabling early diagnosis and improving clinical outcomes, rising awareness, expanding access to diagnostic services, and increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies are further accelerating the need for clinically reliable, patient-friendly, and workflow-efficient mammography solutions across healthcare institutions in the country.

Designed with a strong focus on patient comfort, diagnostic precision, and workflow efficiency, AMULET SOPHINITY represents Fujifilm’s next-generation mammography platform built around the philosophy of “Sophisticated Features. Human Comfort.” The system integrates advanced AI-enabled technologies, high-definition imaging capabilities, and ergonomically designed patient-centric features to support radiologists and technologists in delivering accurate, efficient, and comfortable breast imaging experiences.

The system has been specifically designed to improve patient experience during mammography procedures. Compared to conventional models, AMULET SOPHINITY features a significantly thinner and curved-edge detector design that reduces abdominal pressure during positioning and supports improved comfort for wheelchair users and women across varying body types. The platform also incorporates Comfort Comp automatic decompression technology, which intelligently reduces compression pressure after optimal positioning while maintaining image quality, helping minimize patient discomfort during screening.

Further strengthening workflow efficiency and positioning accuracy, the system integrates Fujifilm’s REiLI Medical AI technologies, including Intelligent AEC for optimized dose management based on breast composition, Positioning MAP for reproducible positioning support, and AI-driven Positioning Analysis tools that assist technologists in continuously improving imaging quality and consistency.

The AMULET SOPHINITY platform also features a compact, space-saving footprint through integrated system architecture, enabling easier deployment across high-throughput hospitals, diagnostic centres, and space-constrained imaging environments. Its streamlined workflow design, user-friendly operation console, and rapid quality control tools further support operational efficiency and reliable clinical performance.

Commenting on the 1st installation in India, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “India is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing healthcare markets, with rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies across clinical specialties. At Fujifilm, we continue to work towards bringing diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people together to change the world. The first-of-its-kind installation of AMULET SOPHINITY in India at NM Medical reflects this commitment and is guided by our Group Purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ We remain committed to bringing Japanese precision and advanced healthcare technologies to the Indian healthcare ecosystem in ways that support early diagnosis, greater accessibility, and better healthcare outcomes across the country.”



Dr. Nilesh Shah, Chairman, NM Medical, said, At NM Medical, our focus has always been on strengthening access to advanced, reliable, and patient-centric diagnostic solutions. In breast imaging, technology plays an important role in enabling timely detection, improving diagnostic confidence, and making the screening experience more comfortable for patients. With this addition of AI powered digital mammography combined with biopsies, histopathology, and genomics, we aim to further enhance women’s healthcare services through precision-led imaging and a continued commitment to early diagnosis.”

“In breast imaging, clarity, positioning accuracy, dose optimization, and patient comfort are all equally important. Advanced digital mammography and tomosynthesis technologies can support radiologists with better visualization, especially in cases where breast tissue overlap may make interpretation more challenging. AI-assisted positioning and comfort-focused design features also help improve consistency during imaging while making the screening experience more patient-friendly”, stated Dr. Shilpa Lad, Consultant Breast Imaging and Interventions, NM Medical at the launch.



Through this installation at NM Medical, FUJIFILM India further strengthens its position as a trusted healthcare technology partner in India’s diagnostic imaging ecosystem. The company continues to focus on advancing AI-enabled imaging technologies, workflow automation, preventive healthcare, and clinician-focused innovation to support timely diagnosis, improved patient outcomes, and the evolving needs of healthcare providers across the country.