Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, Yashpal Sharma, Johny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Puneet Issar, discussion author Farhad Samji, director Ahmed Khan, manufacturer Ajit Andhare and co-producer Shaira Ahmed Khan participated in the trailer of Invite To The Jungle at a studio in Mumbai. The location looked like a jungle, total with a sensational, albeit phony, waterfall that improved the environment.

Invite To The Jungle trailer launch: Did Akshay Kumar charge simply Rs. 1.8 cr? Star BREAKS silence:”Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila!”

Just recently, there were reports that Akshay Kumar charged simply Rs. 1.8 crore as his costs. A reporter asked if this held true. Akshay Kumar responded, “To be truthful, whoever informed you that I’ve charged Rs. 1.8 crores, maine utna bhi nahin liya. Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila“

He even more stated, “For me, what is necessary is that the movie is composed by the late Neeraj Vora ji. I have actually discovered a lot from 3 individuals in this market– Priyadarshan ji, Rajkumar Santoshi ji and Neeraj Vora ji. Neeraj ji had a big contribution to my profession and in my knowing funny. He composed the story and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah is likewise included (as a manufacturer). I have actually understood him for 36 years. I utilized to understand him because my having a hard time days and even today, I continue to have a hard time! It was a battle to get him to the occasion (smiles).”

Invite To The Jungle releases in movie theaters on June 26.

Check Out: Welcome To The Jungle trailer to be introduced on June 11 in existence of whole cast

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Base Industries Group Production, Bollywood News, Breaks Silence, Cape Of Good Films, News, Seeta Films, Star Studio18, Trailer, Trailer Launch, Welcome To The Jungle

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