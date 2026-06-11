Shots fired at Guru Randhawa’s Delhi physical fitness centre: Bishnoi gang takes obligation, declares vocalist was “getting near Salman Khan”

Shots were fired at a physical fitness centre franchise outlet owned by vocalist Guru Randhawa in the Paschim Vihar location of external Delhi on Wednesday night, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang declaring duty for the attack through social networks, as reported by NDTV.

Shots fired at Guru Randhawa’s Delhi physical fitness centre: Bishnoi gang takes obligation, declares vocalist was” getting near to Salman Khan”

No casualties were reported in the event. Delhi Police hurried to the area after getting info about the shooting and introduced an examination.

Gang links attack to Salman Khan

Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit published a declaration on social networks declaring the outlet, part of Randhawa’s ’24HS Fitness’ chain, was targeted as a direct caution to the vocalist. “We targeted Guru Randhawa’s fitness center in Delhi as he was getting extremely near to Salman Khan,” Pandit composed, caution of more attacks on those the gang thinks about opponents.

Authorities verified they remain in the procedure of confirming the social networks posts and have actually called the health club’s regional owner for questioning. According to preliminary findings, 2 bike-borne guys with covered faces fired several rounds at the facilities before running away. CCTV video footage from the location is being taken a look at.

The Bishnoi gang and the blackbuck case

The gang’s hostility towards Salman Khan comes from a 1998 blackbuck poaching event in Rajasthan, in which the star was implicated of searching 2 blackbucks, an animal thought about spiritual by the Bishnoi neighborhood.

His co-actors on Hum Saath Hain at the time, consisting of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam, were likewise called in the event.

A Jodhpur court founded guilty Salman Khan in 2018 and sentenced him to 5 years in jail. The staying implicated were acquitted due to inadequate proof. Salman Khan was consequently given bail after a quick duration in custody and has actually challenged the conviction. The Rajasthan federal government has actually likewise appealed versus the acquittals of the other implicated.

The gang has actually continued to release hazards versus Salman Khan and people connected with him in the years considering that.

Check Out: Guru Randhawa drops electrifying track ‘Pan India’– the very first anthem from his brand-new album Home Rule

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