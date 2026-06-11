The Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo-starrer Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry was at first arranged to launch on May 29. 4 days before its release, the makers revealed that the movie had actually been pressed to June 12. They likewise exposed that the movie had actually been retitled Heer Sara

SHOCKING: Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry retitled Heer Sara after CBFC objection

Bollywood Hungama has actually found out that the hold-up and modification in title took place due to the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC). A source informed Bollywood Hungama,” A couple of scenes and styles didn’t appear appropriate to the CBFC’s Examining Committee, which saw the movie. The procedure took a while, due to which the makers chose to postpone the movie’s release by 2 weeks.”

The source even more stated, “Also, ‘Pondicherry’ was asked to be axed from the title. The CBFC members believed that the movie has particular fully grown material, which ought to not be connected with the Union Territory.”

The cut list of Heer Sara discusses that the title of the movie was customized. The makers were likewise informed to erase a bad word in the 2nd half of the movie. When the adjustments were made, the CBFC passed Heer Sara with an ‘A’ certificate on May 29. The length of the movie, as pointed out on the censor certificate, is 99 minutes and 17 seconds. To put it simply, Heer Sara is 1 hour, 39 minutes and 17 seconds long.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara stars Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo in lead functions, along with Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve and Nishank Verma in critical supporting parts. The movie traces a psychological and transformative roadway journey of 2 ladies browsing individual battles, social expectations and psychological recovery.

The CBFC diktat has actually raised eyebrows in the market. A market expert commented, “Films like The Kashmir Files (2022 ), The Kerala Story (2023 ), Udaipur Files (2025) and The Bengal Files (2025) were gone by the CBFC without the makers being asked to alter their titles. Agra (2024) and Aligarh (2016) were likewise launched with their initial titles. Why was a sweet, genuine movie like Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry singled out and made to alter its title?”

Check Out: Maanvi Gagroo states her character in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry is “persistent, jolly, and somebody who sees the world through her rose-tinted glasses”

Tags: Board, Bollywood, Bollywood News, CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board, Central Board Of Film Certification, Certification, Film Certification, Heer Sara, Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, Maanvi Gagroo, Maghaa Creations, News, Patralekha, SHOCKING

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