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Home Business vivo T5e is a budget phone with a 5,500mAh battery, 90Hz display

vivo T5e is a budget phone with a 5,500mAh battery, 90Hz display

By
Leslie Atkins
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vivo has expanded its T5 lineup in India with the addition of the vivo T5e, a budget phone with a 5,500mAh battery. Notably, the company recently unveiled the T5 Lite in the country and is preparing to launch the vivo S2 soon.

The vivo T5e is available in a single 4GB/64GB variant that is priced at INR 13,999 ($145).

It comes with a 6.74-inch LCD display that offers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T7225 chipset and is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable with a microSD slot.

For photography, the T5e features a single 13MP rear camera housed inside a pill-shaped module. At the front, the phone gets a 5MP camera and a waterdrop notch.

The vivo T5e packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. As for software, it runs Funtouch OS 16.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The smartphone is being offered in Aero Blue and Shadow Grey color options. It measures 8.19mm thick and weighs 199g.

In terms of connectivity, the vivo T5e gets dual 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

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