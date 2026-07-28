vivo S2 officially teased with a ‘flagship inspired design’ and ‘power-packed performance’

vivo unveiled the vivo S1 back in March 2019, which was launched in India in August. We recently heard that vivo will launch the S2 in India on August 6. While vivo hasn’t confirmed the date, its Indian branch said the smartphone is “coming soon.”

For weekends that turn one plan into five, something is coming prepared. Stay tuned. #vivoSseries #vivoS2 #FriendsWeekendsNeverEnd #MyNewStory pic.twitter.com/somGzFddVO — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 27, 2026

The promo page set up by vivo on its official Indian website gives us a glimpse of the S2’s design, which is reminiscent of the vivo X300 FE, except that the S2 doesn’t come with ZEISS optimizations and features a dual-camera setup on its back instead of a triple-camera system.

vivo hasn’t detailed the specs sheet of the S2; however, it said the smartphone will have a flagship-inspired design, power-packed performance, stunning photography and videography, and an immersive audio-visual experience. The brand will reveal more about these in the coming days.

Rumors claim the vivo S2 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, a 6.59″ 120Hz curved OLED display of 1.5K resolution, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W charging support.

vivo S1

Other rumored specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 32MP selfie camera (supports 4K video recording), and two 50MP cameras – primary (Sony) and periscope telephoto.

vivo X300 FE