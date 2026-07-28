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Home Business Huawei nova 16 SE tipped to debut soon with 8,500mAh battery

Huawei nova 16 SE tipped to debut soon with 8,500mAh battery

By
Leslie Atkins
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A new rumor suggests Huawei could expand the nova 16 lineup with the launch of the nova 16 SE. The company’s last SE-branded nova smartphone debuted in 2024 as part of the nova 12 series.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming Huawei nova 16 SE will borrow its design from Honor’s Power2 smartphone.

Honor Power2

According to the leak, the handset will feature a flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, along with a gradient-finished rear panel.

The nova 16 SE is also tipped to be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 8020 chipset and feature a 50MP primary rear camera with Red Maple imaging technology. It is further said to pack an 8,500mAh battery.

Huawei’s current Nova 16 lineup in China includes the nova 16, nova 16 Pro, the nova 16 Ultra, and the nova 16z.

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