Bank of Baroda data reportedly leaked on dark web

Sensitive Bank of Baroda data has reportedly been hacked and released. About one terabyte of personal and corporate banking details appeared online. This includes Aadhaar numbers, account records, and loan data from many branches. Internal communications and audit reports were also part of the leaked information. No hacker has claimed responsibility for this significant data breach.

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Mumbai: Sensitive data from Bank of Baroda including personal and corporate banking details like Aadhaar numbers, names, savings and current account records, loan data, net banking user details, NRI and corporate banking service records, customer support material, and branch or ATM-related records and loans from multiple branches across India has reportedly been hacked, media reports said.

The reports have claimed that about 1TB of sensitive data has been released on the dark web.

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The data also has branch audits, loan appraisal documents, internal communications, vigilance investigations, bobWorld audit reports, customer data including application forms across branches, the reports said.

ET could not immediately ascertain the claims.

No hacker has yet claimed reponsibility for this breach. Bank of Baroda could not immediately contacted.