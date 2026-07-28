Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra battery capacities leak

A few days ago we heard some new details about the Galaxy S27 family’s cameras, and now the same source is back with information about the devices’ batteries. It’s good news, by the way.

The Galaxy S27 Pro will allegedly have a battery with a rated capacity of 5,087 mAh, which will probably be advertised as a typical capacity of 5,200 mAh. Considering that this is a smaller device, that’s already quite impressive for Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

But wait until you hear about the Galaxy S27 Ultra. This one apparently has a battery with a rated capacity of 5,534 mAh, which will probably be advertised as a typical capacity of 5,700 mAh.

Both of these are larger batteries than the 5,000 mAh cell that’s inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and that’s definitely been a long time coming. The higher capacities do seem to point towards Samsung finally adopting silicon carbon anodes, years after the first Chinese brands started doing so.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Source (in Dutch)