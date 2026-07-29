A mother-son duo was arrested after the Excise Department allegedly seized brown sugar worth Rs 46 lakh from their possession during a raid on an illegal trafficking operation in Khordha district on Wednesday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Lokanath Paikaray and Mami Paikaray.
Scooter And Cash Seized
According to reports…
Major drug bust in Odisha: Mother-son duo nabbed with Rs 46 lakh brown sugar
A mother-son duo was arrested after the Excise Department allegedly seized brown sugar worth Rs 46 lakh from their possession during a raid on an illegal trafficking operation in Khordha district on Wednesday.