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Major drug bust in Odisha: Mother-son duo nabbed with Rs 46 lakh brown sugar

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
80

A mother-son duo was arrested after the Excise Department allegedly seized brown sugar worth Rs 46 lakh from their possession during a raid on an illegal trafficking operation in Khordha district on Wednesday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Lokanath Paikaray and Mami Paikaray. 
Scooter And Cash Seized
According to reports…

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