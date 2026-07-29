A 200-foot breach developed in the Jalaka river embankment near Polpala under Basta block in Odisha’s Balasore district. As a result, floodwater gushed into nearby agricultural fields, raising fears of fresh flooding in surrounding villages.
The breach occurred near Darada village as the river flowed with a heavy current following continuous rain…
Odisha Floods: 200-ft breach in Jalaka river embankment raises flood fears in five Balasore villages
A 200-foot breach developed in the Jalaka river embankment near Polpala under Basta block in Odisha’s Balasore district. As a result, floodwater gushed into nearby agricultural fields, raising fears of fresh flooding in surrounding villages.